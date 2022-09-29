Read full article on original website
KENS 5
UTSA downs Middle Tennessee in Friday night bout, opens conference play with win
SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes and scampered into the endzone for two more scores as UTSA defeated Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro Friday to open conference play. The Roadrunners improved to 3-2 with the win, which saw the Lightning pull to within 7 points when Zeke...
atozsports.com
WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
CBS Sports
Middle Tenn. vs. UTSA live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The UTSA Roadrunners are 3-1 against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Roadrunners and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
seguintoday.com
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival
(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
2 People Dead, 10 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Uvalde Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials reported that the crash began with a chase when Border Patrol [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
ucbjournal.com
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking lot
The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the McDonald's on South Rutherford Boulevard.
Continental Celebrates Opening of New Automotive Manufacturing Plant in Texas
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Technology company Continental today celebrated a major milestone with an official grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in New Braunfels, Texas. The event, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marks the completion of the construction process, which began in 2020. Approximately 150 guests, including state and local officials, community members and employees joined the festivities, which included an exclusive tour of the facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005434/en/ Continental’s new automotive manufacturing location in New Braunfels, TX is the company’s first greenfield plant to be built in the U.S. dedicated to Continental’s Autonomous Mobility business area. The facility is an investment of more than $110 million in the future of mobility and the New Braunfels community, creating more than 500 well-paying jobs with excellent benefits over the next few years. (Photo: Business Wire)
WSMV
Crashed car recovered in Pulaski tied to missing person investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday. MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.
seguintoday.com
Hispanic chamber to host Tamale festival
(Seguin) — It’s never too hot or out of season to enjoy some tamales. The Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Inaugural Tamale Festival Friday night in the Su Casa Cafe parking lot. Chamber Director Gloria Sasser says the event is being held in...
Gonzales Inquirer
Precinct 3 Constable solves lawn equipment thefts
On Aug. 24, 2022, the Gonzales County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office was notified by a victim in reference to a theft that had been reported two days earlier on Aug. 22. The victim stated that three Stihl brand string trimmers and two Stihl brand leaf blowers were taken from his property in the 3600 block of County Road 383 sometime between the hours of 5 p.m. August 19 and the morning hours of Aug. 22.
