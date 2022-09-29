Read full article on original website
Google Halts Sales Of The Stadia Controller & Games
Sales of the Stadia controller are no more, following an earlier report that Google is shutting down Stadia for good at the start of next year. As a silver lining, anyone who made purchases of Stadia hardware through the Google Store is going to get a refund. So, at least that’s something. And taking that into consideration, it makes perfect sense why Google would stop the sales of the Stadia controller through its Google Store online shop.
Here's the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro in Every Color
While the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro aren’t slated to be announced until next week, we are already seeing plenty of leaks of the devices. Now, Google actually already pre-announced these earlier this year. So these pictures really don’t show us a whole lot of new information.
Google's Pixel 7 Hype Train Keeps On Chugging With New Video On Design
Google’s big Pixel 7 event is happening next week in Brooklyn. And on the way to that event, the Google hype train for the Pixel 7 has made another stop. Releasing a new video about the design of the Pixel 7 today, on YouTube. It’s a pretty short video,...
Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Appear On Google Play Console With Face Unlock
The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets have surfaced on the Google Play Console. As most of you know by now, these two devices will launch on October 6. Google confirmed its press conference for that date. Both the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro appeared at Google...
Galaxy Tab A8 Gets Android 12 Update With One UI 4.1
Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab A8 is getting the Android 12 update. The affordable tablet launched in December last year is picking up the new Android version along with the Korean firm’s One UI 4.1 custom software. The update is already live across Europe and should soon make its way into other markets, including the US.
How To Cancel Your Stadia Pro Subscription
The time has come for some of you to cancel your Stadia Pro subscription. As much as it pains us to keep saying this, Google Stadia is shutting down. Officially, it goes offline on January 18 of 2023. So you do still have to time to play games until the service finds it place among the clouds (sorry) for good in a few months. You can also use your Stadia controllers on other platforms.
How To Get Your Stadia Refund, And What's Eligible
With the Stadia shutdown on the horizon you’re probably wondering how you can get a refund on everything you purchased. Assuming you knew a refund was happening in the first place. The news of Stadia closing is both sad and not entirely unexpected. But even though most of us probably saw it coming, it doesn’t necessarily lessen the sting.
Samsung Rolls Out October Update To Galaxy S21 FE
The October 2022 Android security patch is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy S21 FE. The phone is getting the new security update shortly after the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has yet to detail the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release). The Galaxy S21 FE is currently receiving...
Google Tests UI Revamp For Its Phone App
Google seems to be testing a UI revamp for its Phone app. Several users have reported seeing a redesigned in-call UI in recent days. The new layout moves the buttons that appear on the screen during an ongoing call to the bottom of the screen. They currently appear much higher on the screen.
OnePlus 11R Specs Reveal A OnePlus 10T Clone… Almost
The OnePlus 11R specs have surfaced, and they reveal that this phone will essentially be a OnePlus 10T clone. Well, almost. The specs won’t be completely identical, but they won’t be far from it. The OnePlus 11R specs reveal a OnePlus 10T clone… well, almost. According to...
Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Feature Sensor-Shift Camera Stabilization
Samsung may use sensor-shift camera stabilization tech on the Galaxy S23 series, or at least the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A newly-discovered patent application from the company hints at this possibility. Accompanying documents suggest the Korean firm is ready to introduce the new stabilization tech. Sensor-shift works differently from the traditional...
Google Maps Gains Several Immersive Visual-First Features
Google announced a host of new features for Maps at its Search On event on Wednesday. Over the next few months, Google Maps will gain features like Immersive View, Neighborhood Vibe, Search with Live View, and more. The company touts these features to enable a visual-first Maps experience. Google Maps...
Qualcomm VP Believes Smartphone Cameras Will Outgun DSLRs In 3-5 Years
Qualcomm Vice President actually believes that smartphone cameras will outplay DSLRs in 3-5 years. This comes from Judd Heape, which is a Vice President of Product Management for Camera, Computer Vision, and Video at Qualcomm. Smartphone cameras are expected to surpass DSLRs in 3 to 5 years. He has been...
September Update Live For Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4
Samsung has released the September 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latest Galaxy foldables are a little late to the party as most other Galaxy devices have already received the September update. Some have even made the jump to the October SMR (Security Maintenance Release). But since these are new devices, the company may have had to make some critical optimizations, thus delaying the update.
YouTube Shorts Copies TikTok's Voiceover Narration
YouTube is lifting another TikTok feature. It recently announced voiceover narration for Shorts, which itself is a TikTok clone. The feature lets you add commentary or other sounds to existing videos and has been available on TikTok for a while now. Voiceover narrations are useful in various situations. You can...
Samsung Releases Expert RAW For Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra & Fold 2
Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 users, there’s good news for you. Samsung has released the Expert RAW camera app for your phone. The company announced the rollout earlier today on its South Korean forums. The app should be soon available to download from the Galaxy Store globally. You can click here to see if it’s available for you.
Another Source Confirms 200MP Camera For Galaxy S23 Ultra
More evidence has emerged supporting a 200MP primary rear camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Dutch publication GalaxyClub, which has often been accurate with Samsung leaks, is the latest source. The publication can “confirm” that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the world’s highest resolution smartphone camera.
Here Are Some More Xiaomi Wallpapers For You To Check Out
If you’re looking for new wallpapers to use, we have some Xiaomi ones that you may be interested in. The wallpapers we’ll talk about here come from the Xiaomi Civi 2 smartphone. That phone got announced a couple of days ago, though it wasn’t announced for global markets.
Save $209 On The DreameBot L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum
DreameBot L10s Ultra proved to be a good all-rounder. This is the optimal format of a robotic vacuum cleaner for keeping a smart home clean. Thanks to this gadget, you can now enjoy hands-off cleaning. In addition, you simply forget about something as boring as dust collection mop washing and drying. When it is clear that the house is smart, but there are no specific requirements.
Stadia Is Officially Shutting Down, C'est La Vie
Stadia is officially shutting down, Google has confirmed this morning. C’est la vie. This eventual reality has been staring everyone in the face for a while. So this shouldn’t surprise anyone. It also now makes sense why things like the Logitech G Cloud handheld didn’t have Stadia built-in. And why Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed titles were going to be available on Luna, but not on Stadia.
