Some filmmaker – David O. Russell, Adam McKay, one of our local guys – should already be thinking about how to tell the story of Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's MAGA megastunt to ensure his reelection by fomenting chaos, uncertainty, and fear along the Texas-Mexico border. The panel of solid pros from The Texas Tribune, ProPublica, and Military Times who laid out the Lone Star story so far at last weekend's Texas Tribune Festival could not themselves break character and the fourth wall and say, "Can you believe this sh*t?" or draw too many underlines under the clear evidence that Abbott is running a huge scam and lying about it, and that Texas' state-level militarization of the border is not making anything better, and that the only reason for any of it is Abbott pandering to Fox News Nation and poking at his frenemy Ron DeSantis (whose life is about to change dramatically thanks to Hurricane Ian, so hold your tickets, please). If real people were not being immiserated and oppressed, it would be darkly comic.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO