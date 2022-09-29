ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

virtualbx.com

Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility

Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
GEORGETOWN, TX
do512.com

Crossing State Lines with Weed

State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
TEXAS STATE
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability. Muscadin has not worked this year as she...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
iheart.com

Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital

Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon. There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds

AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large – Texas: Still Broken, Still Sad

Some filmmaker – David O. Russell, Adam McKay, one of our local guys – should already be thinking about how to tell the story of Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's MAGA megastunt to ensure his reelection by fomenting chaos, uncertainty, and fear along the Texas-Mexico border. The panel of solid pros from The Texas Tribune, ProPublica, and Military Times who laid out the Lone Star story so far at last weekend's Texas Tribune Festival could not themselves break character and the fourth wall and say, "Can you believe this sh*t?" or draw too many underlines under the clear evidence that Abbott is running a huge scam and lying about it, and that Texas' state-level militarization of the border is not making anything better, and that the only reason for any of it is Abbott pandering to Fox News Nation and poking at his frenemy Ron DeSantis (whose life is about to change dramatically thanks to Hurricane Ian, so hold your tickets, please). If real people were not being immiserated and oppressed, it would be darkly comic.
TEXAS STATE

