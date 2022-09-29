Read full article on original website
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Georgetown: GAF Energy Breaks Ground on 450,000 SF Facility
Feature Photo: Congressman John Carter and Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder joined community leaders and GAF Energy leadership to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown Texas. Once complete, it will be the largest solar roof manufacturing facility in the world. Georgetown (Williamson...
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
Austin seeks overhaul to 1978 cemetery rules; Save Austin Cemeteries founder concerned with changes
After a decades-long process, the City of Austin may update its cemetery rules early next year for the first time in 45 years.
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability. Muscadin has not worked this year as she...
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital
Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon. There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds
AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
Texas political parties react to Governor candidate debate
Democrats and Republicans had different hopes for the outcome of Friday night's governor candidate debate. One side hoping to mobilize the youth vote, the other banking on the economy to bring in ballots.
Former Hays County, Austin teacher indicted on indecency with a child charges
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A former teacher who worked in Hays County and the Austin area was indicted on charges relating to the alleged sexual abuse of students. Andrew Palmore, 50, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on Sept. 14 for the following charges:. One count...
Austin school fails to meet standards during school safety audit
The Texas State School Safety Center has conducted at least 12 intruder detection audits in Austin ISD, but so far one school has failed to meet their standards.
APD: No shots fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital
Austin Police said there wasn't an active shooter incident, and no shots were fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital Friday afternoon.
Round Rock ISD student publishes calculus book to help his peers
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock High School Senior Aditya Velamuri tutors his fellow students in calculus. He knows how to teach others because he taught himself calculus when he was living in India. "I think it is much easier when you have already made that mistake yourself to...
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
SWAT response in north Austin related to ‘family violence incident’
Officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.
Austin at Large – Texas: Still Broken, Still Sad
Some filmmaker – David O. Russell, Adam McKay, one of our local guys – should already be thinking about how to tell the story of Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's MAGA megastunt to ensure his reelection by fomenting chaos, uncertainty, and fear along the Texas-Mexico border. The panel of solid pros from The Texas Tribune, ProPublica, and Military Times who laid out the Lone Star story so far at last weekend's Texas Tribune Festival could not themselves break character and the fourth wall and say, "Can you believe this sh*t?" or draw too many underlines under the clear evidence that Abbott is running a huge scam and lying about it, and that Texas' state-level militarization of the border is not making anything better, and that the only reason for any of it is Abbott pandering to Fox News Nation and poking at his frenemy Ron DeSantis (whose life is about to change dramatically thanks to Hurricane Ian, so hold your tickets, please). If real people were not being immiserated and oppressed, it would be darkly comic.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they'll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
