Decentralized protocol anetaBTC has presented an updated roadmap in its blog on Medium. According to the startup's mission statement, its main goal is to become a fully decentralized Bitcoin wrapper protocol. Although anetaBTC is not directly affiliated with any blockchain, its cNETA token is issued on Cardano. The main focus, however, is on Cardano and Ergo as the most secure blockchains, according to the project.

