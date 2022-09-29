Read full article on original website
u.today
Cardano Founder Reacts to Criticism on XRP and ADA: "We Have Moved Mountains Together"
u.today
Over 34,000 BTC Moved off Exchanges in Single Day, What This Implies for Bitcoin Price
u.today
MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First in the World
Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs are becoming the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading...
u.today
Ethereum on Verge of Collapse as This Indicator Hits New Multimonth Low
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Reclaimed $20,000
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has managed to reclaim the $20,000 at 2:57 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency has so far peaked at $20,177, spiking nearly 3% on the day. Its recent recovery has coincided with U.S. stocks moving into the green territory because of...
u.today
XRP Trading Volumes Suddenly Up 542%, What's Happening?
u.today
Telegram Becomes Increasingly Popular Among Crypto Traders, Here’s Why
u.today
David Gokhshtein's Still Got Bags of DOGE, Cardano Creator Urges IOTA’s Co-founder to Debate, SHIB to Be Burned via Amazon in New Way: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
LUNC trading volume falls double digits, is Binance burning hype over?. The last days of September were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. Still got bags of DOGE, waiting for price to go parabolic: David Gokhshtein.
u.today
"Bitcoin on Cardano" Project Introduces Its Updated Roadmap: Details
Decentralized protocol anetaBTC has presented an updated roadmap in its blog on Medium. According to the startup's mission statement, its main goal is to become a fully decentralized Bitcoin wrapper protocol. Although anetaBTC is not directly affiliated with any blockchain, its cNETA token is issued on Cardano. The main focus, however, is on Cardano and Ergo as the most secure blockchains, according to the project.
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 2
u.today
Peter Brandt Not Worried About Missing Potential Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout
u.today
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone
XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
u.today
Wells Fargo to Sell Coinbase Stock, COIN Plunges by 3% Immediately
One of the world's biggest financial holdings, Wells Fargo, stated that it would sell Coinbase shares due to increased competition and macro pressure on the market, according to CNBC. The institutional giant's decision caused an immediate COIN stock plunge in the pre-market trading session. Macro pressure on market. Since reaching...
u.today
Half Billion SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Past Week, but Burning Is Not as It Used To Be
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Goes After Cardano (ADA) Haters, Debunks Popular Myth
Charles Hoskinson went after the anonymous Twitter user who gave his anti-Cardano and XRP advice by stating that those projects never deliver what they have promised. The co-founder of Cardano is fascinated by the fact that the people who tweet such thoughts actually believe them despite the evidence. Cardano never...
u.today
That's How Many LUNC Burned All Along as Binance Burns First Batch
Binance's collection of trading fees of margin and spot LUNC pairs for burning ended Oct. 1. While most of the crypto community is waiting for tomorrow's LUNC burn data from the exchange, let's see how many tokens of the infamous project have been burned so far. Data on the burned...
u.today
Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Among Top Unprofitable Cryptocurrencies of Week as of Now
u.today
BTC, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for September 30
u.today
LINK Reaches $8.35 Peak, Traders Embrace It Hard: Details
u.today
Arbitrum (ARBI) Token Might Be Airdropped to These Crypto Holders
Arbitrum, a dominant Ethereum-based second-layer network on Optimistic Rollups, is on the eve of its much-anticipated token distribution. It looks like getting the ARBI token will not be an easy task. Odyssey, transactions, Discord: Unofficial checklist for Arbitrum's airdrop. Arbitrum, a L2 scalability protocol on top of Ethereum (ETH), will...
