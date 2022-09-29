ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

5d ago

Hey, Ron Desantis and the rest of you Republicans… still denying climate change? Or are you going to blame Biden for the storm? Get your brooms out and clean up yourselves. And pay for it yourselves. You can do it. You’re a Red State and and would not want ‘socialism’ $$$ to help.

Areatha johnson
5d ago

I bow my head and lift my hands to the almighty God , Father please have mercy , send your guardian angels to watch over and comfort all in need. Be all that they need for I put no limit on you for you can do above and beyond anyone else. I thank you in the mighty name of Jesus

5d ago

You guys got hit really hard, I feel for all of you. I can’t imagine, this is just insane.

Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community

A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene...
BRADENTON, FL
