East Texas News
‘Jackets to face Apple Springs for homecoming; Lady Jackets earn more wins
The Chester Yellowjackets traveled to Houston on Saturday to take on the Emery Weiner Jaguars. The Jackets fought hard all four quarters, but the Jackets ended up losing 54- 68. Kessler Romo ended the game with 40 yards rushing and 103 yards receiving, with a total of four touch- downs.
East Texas News
Centerville boys, girls split against Laneville
GROVETON — The Centerville girls team lost and the boys won in a set of games against Laneville on Sept. 20. Head Coach Geoffrey Hollis said the girls game started with tough, physical play that continued throughout the game, and Laneville came out on top 33-9. Eighth-grader Taylor Barton scored 4 points, sixth-grader Avery Brown scored 3 and sixth-grader Laura Rogers scored 2 points.
KBTX.com
Montgomery loses in dogfight against Lake Creek
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tense game tonight with the sister school’s duking it out starting with the first big play of the game: Cade Tessier scoring for the Lion’s after steamrolling through the Bear’s defense. Later in the game the Lion’s would lose the ball in an interception by Kyler Wilson. The turnover would continue on to a deep pass from Bear’s Quarterback Nick Shivers to fellow teammate Jaden Williams. This 40 yard rush impacted the rest of the game with a score of 21-14. The Bear’s would push on to the very end, but the Lions were too much to handle with the final score being Lions 80- Bears 55.
East Texas News
Spurger XC runners seize victory
CHESTER – Spurger Pirate cross-country runners got the win at the Chester meet last week. The Pirate varsity boys’ teams returned to Spurger as the first-place team. The junior varsity boys also brought home the. gold, and the junior high boys team tied for second. Spurger cross-country com-...
