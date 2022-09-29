ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, TX

East Texas News

Centerville boys, girls split against Laneville

GROVETON — The Centerville girls team lost and the boys won in a set of games against Laneville on Sept. 20. Head Coach Geoffrey Hollis said the girls game started with tough, physical play that continued throughout the game, and Laneville came out on top 33-9. Eighth-grader Taylor Barton scored 4 points, sixth-grader Avery Brown scored 3 and sixth-grader Laura Rogers scored 2 points.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Montgomery loses in dogfight against Lake Creek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tense game tonight with the sister school’s duking it out starting with the first big play of the game: Cade Tessier scoring for the Lion’s after steamrolling through the Bear’s defense. Later in the game the Lion’s would lose the ball in an interception by Kyler Wilson. The turnover would continue on to a deep pass from Bear’s Quarterback Nick Shivers to fellow teammate Jaden Williams. This 40 yard rush impacted the rest of the game with a score of 21-14. The Bear’s would push on to the very end, but the Lions were too much to handle with the final score being Lions 80- Bears 55.
MONTGOMERY, TX
East Texas News

Spurger XC runners seize victory

CHESTER – Spurger Pirate cross-country runners got the win at the Chester meet last week. The Pirate varsity boys’ teams returned to Spurger as the first-place team. The junior varsity boys also brought home the. gold, and the junior high boys team tied for second. Spurger cross-country com-...
SPURGER, TX
Port Arthur News

Former Lamar quarterback Andre Bevil leading Memorial passing attack

Andre Bevil is a new face on the Memorial sidelines this year, but he is far from a stranger to the Southeast Texas football scene. From the sideline, he can be seen calling plays and often talking with quarterback Davion Wilson. Coming from Beaumont United’s track program, Bevil has earned the title of quarterback coach and passing-game coordinator. His journey has taken him across the football hotbed of Southeast Texas and around the state.
BEAUMONT, TX
LoneStar 92

Story of Demon’s Road in Huntsville, Texas is One of True Horror

East Texas is full of ghost and horror stories. From Tyler to Jefferson to Palestine and many other spots in East Texas, you can find a haunting of some kind. This particular story comes out of deep East Texas in the town of Huntsville along the backroad Bowden Road, otherwise known as Demon's Road. This area got that nickname because of the many stories of demons, ghosts and even hands trying to pull you into Hell.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary. Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
MADISONVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE

A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for illegal window tint and following too closely. Cpl. Ha could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. He located marijuana as well as a vape pen that contained suspected THC oil. Cpl. Ha took the driver into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Cpl. Ha transported the driver to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked and printed by jail staff. At that time the driver was identified as Cedric Ray Peters Jr, 29 of Houston, which is not the name he provided to Cpl. Ha during the stop. Peters was subsequently charged with Fail to Identify Giving False or Fictitious Information.
BRENHAM, TX
kjas.com

One dead following an accident on Hwy 190 in Tyler County

One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2017 Kenworth truck was pulling a trailer loaded...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

