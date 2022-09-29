Read full article on original website
FEMA chief on deaths from Hurricane Ian: Storm was ‘fairly unpredictable’
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell noted that Hurricane Ian was “fairly unpredictable” as it approached landfall in Florida when asked on Sunday about the death toll from the storm. Criswell, who appeared on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, told host Jon Karl that while officials knew...
FEMA administrator: Communities have ‘long road to recovery’ after Hurricane Ian
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell said after touring the damages from Hurricane Ian in Florida that some communities have a “long road to recovery.”. “The impacts are devastating,” she told co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “The...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity. Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Sunday morning, nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
