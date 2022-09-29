ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Sheehy Hagerstown donates to Washington County Free Library for internet hot spots

By Steven Cohen
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsfrv_0iEifuRw00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — In this day and age, when technology is essential to completing homework from school or even making connections in the community, Sheehy of Hagerstown has stepped in with a generous donation of “hotspots” to the Washington County Free Library.

Sheehey recognized the need of so many households which rely on internet access to be prepared in the classroom, to apply for a job, make medical appointments or connect with a public or social services agency.

“A lot of people in Washington County still don’t have access to the internet through connections at home, laptops for school, they can take these hotspots to wherever they might need that connection,” said Sarah Nadeau, community partnerships librarian for Washington County.

“Back to school, people looking for work and not having access to the internet is a real concern, so we chose the library this month to donate some hot spots,” said Anthony Schifano with Sheehy Hagerstown.

The Washington County public library has eight locations in and around Hagerstown as well as a bookmobile.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland educators eye better pay following new Baltimore County deal

ANNAPOLIS- Teachers, their unions and school systems across the state are taking note of the deal to give Baltimore County gives teachers a raise as they consider their own local education systems. Baltimore County’s $76 million compensation package plan looks to improve teacher pay and increase teacher retention rates ,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Goodwill expands its footprint in Monocacy Valley

FREDERICK, MD. (DC News Now) — Things were bustling in Monocacy Valley rolling into the weekend at the new Goodwill retail center in Frederick. Goodwill said this new center is just one part of a bigger plan. “Our vision is to end poverty though the power of work so we want our programs to really be […]
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Shenandoah Red Cross deploys to Florida for hurricane relief

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hurricane Ian’s severity may have lessened since it first touched ground, but millions are counting on relief efforts. A Red Cross team from our area is on the scene. The Shenandoah Red Cross has been carefully tracking forecasts from meteorologists for days, ready to hit the road. “Our emergency […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
Washington County, MD
Government
City
Hagerstown, MD
County
Washington County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Washington County, MD
Society
Hagerstown, MD
Society
Hagerstown, MD
Government
wfmd.com

The State Of Maryland Expands Traffic Law

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The move over law in Maryland is being expanded starting Saturday, Oct 1. Lieutenant Jason Deater of the Frederick County Sherrif’s Office said that the law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle parked on the side of the road with emergency signals on, including hazard lights and flares.
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”

On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
STEPHENS CITY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#School Library#Hot Spots#Internet#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
wfmd.com

Frederick County Will Not Advance A Bill From New Market For the 2023 General Assembly

It would allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads. Frederick, Md (KM) A request from the Town of New Market to allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads will not be part of the Frederick County 2023 Legislative P package. That announcement was made Thursday night during a Legislative Town Hall. “First and foremost are safety concerns about having these types of vehicles, golf carts, sharing the roads with cars and trucks,”; she said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Zuniga was last seen leaving the shopping center...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday

Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy