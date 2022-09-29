Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
foxcitiesmagazine.com
28th Annual Golden Fork Awards
For almost 40 years, Fox Cities Magazine has been bringing dining stories to our readers: about fanciful dishes, mouthwatering flavors, restaurant updates and everything in-between. Perhaps the most popular food installment, the Golden Fork Awards, reaches its 28th year in this issue. We’re always proud to celebrate our local restaurants,...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
Fox11online.com
Spectrum's rural broadband expansion hits Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties
WAUKAU (WLUK) -- More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Fast and reliable internet service is considered a necessity. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday.
94.3 Jack FM
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 10 departments, 30k gallons used on large-scale barn fire in Winnebago County
THURSDAY, 9/29/22 – 11:08 a.m. CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale barn fire in the Town of Clayton on Wednesday afternoon drew help from ten fire departments in the area. According to the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on September 28 and...
wtaq.com
Cash Infusion For Discover Green Bay Visitor Center
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County...
WBAY Green Bay
7 of the 16 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” finalists are made in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voting starts Thursday, Sept. 29, on the 16 finalists to name the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This is the 7th year of the contest put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group. CLICK HERE TO VOTE. Voters slashed a list...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Disabled trailer removed, HWY 23 reopened in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area. There is no...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police investigating critical incident at their After-Hours lobby
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby. According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac reopened, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists. The crash was supposed to take roughly two...
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
WBAY Green Bay
Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
