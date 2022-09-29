ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
GREEN BAY, WI
foxcitiesmagazine.com

28th Annual Golden Fork Awards

For almost 40 years, Fox Cities Magazine has been bringing dining stories to our readers: about fanciful dishes, mouthwatering flavors, restaurant updates and everything in-between. Perhaps the most popular food installment, the Golden Fork Awards, reaches its 28th year in this issue. We’re always proud to celebrate our local restaurants,...
KAUKAUNA, WI
City
Harrison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Buchanan, WI
City
Kaukauna, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Kimberly, WI
City
Combined Locks, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kaukauna, WI
Government
wtaq.com

Cash Infusion For Discover Green Bay Visitor Center

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
SEYMOUR, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
HARRISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

