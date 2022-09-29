Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
GEORGE ANDREW BATSON
Born in Fresno, California and adopted by J. A. and Bessie Batson July 4, 1950, George grew up in Jonesboro where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Gail. They celebrated their 55th anniversary this year. He worked for Edmonds Funeral Home while in high school and summers. After graduation from Jonesboro-Hodge High School, he attended Mortuary Science College in Dallas until he was injured in a sandlot football game with fellow students and had to resign. George and Gail were married and moved to Shreveport where Gail was attending nursing school. They had a son, David Bret. In 1976, the family moved to Natchitoches. He held various positions throughout his lifetime, including with Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport and being self-employed for several years, but never forgot his desire to serve others as a funeral director. Even though he never officially obtained that title, he finally did what he loved the remaining years before retirement. George retired from Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home where he had worked for 16 years as an assistant to the directors. He loved this profession and considered it his life’s work.
