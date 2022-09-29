Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou's game-winner
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 85th minute to help lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday. Giacomo Vrioni gave the Revolution (10-12-11) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick.
WVNews
Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in...
WVNews
Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays maintained a...
WVNews
Crew defeat Red Bulls 2-1 on Etienne's game-winner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Derrick Etienne scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the Columbus Crew over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Etienne’s winner came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put the Crew (10-7-15) up 2-1. Etienne scored all of the Crew’s goals in the matchup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Kyle Gibson rocked; Phils drop 6th of 7 in 13-4 loss to Nats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again.
WVNews
Golden State 104, Washington 95
WASHINGTON (95) Hachimura 4-10 2-2 11, Kuzma 3-11 2-2 8, Porzingis 5-9 6-6 18, Barton 3-10 5-6 12, Morris 5-8 0-0 11, Gibson 1-3 2-2 5, Gill 4-4 0-0 9, Kispert 0-3 0-0 0, Schakel 3-9 4-4 10, Todd 0-1 0-0 0, Carey Jr. 0-3 1-2 1, Gafford 0-1 3-4 3, Davis 0-7 2-2 2, Wright 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 30-85 27-30 95.
Comments / 0