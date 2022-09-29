Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_FloodinginHardeeV.wav. In Hardee County, Hurricane Ian claimed two lives. Many Hardee communities are flooded. Hardee County is east of Manatee County and only has 25,000 people. But more than 99 percent of them were without power Friday morning. The Hardee County newspaper The Herald-Advocate reports there have been two deaths. One was a medical incident during the storm in which emergency crews couldn’t respond because of high winds. The other body was found as rescuers searched a flooded community.

HARDEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO