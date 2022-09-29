Read full article on original website
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
Rescue efforts underway in Wauchula after Hurricane Ian caused Peace River to overflow
WAUCHULA, Fla. - Parts of Hardee County remained underwater Friday, as homeowners tried to salvage whatever they could. Neighbors in the Riverview community of Wauchula used their boats to shuttle people to and from their homes. "This is the worst hurricane I’ve ever been through," said Mike Davis, who used...
Dogs, kittens saved from flooded Florida shelter
TAMPA, Fla. — Twenty animals were rescued from a Hardee County animal shelter Friday. In a Facebook post by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the shelter announced that it had taken in six dogs and 14 kittens from Bowling Green Animal Control in Hardee County. The post states...
VIDEO: Florida deputies form human chain to rescue woman from floodwaters
Deputies in Florida formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters.
LIVE UPDATES: More than 40 storm-related deaths confirmed, Biden expected in Florida Wednesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
Glades County offering fueling station for evacuees from SWFL
Glades County Emergency Management is warning residents their area might have heavy traffic as evacuees from Florida’s west coast travel across the state. Glades County will be hosting a fuel site for evacuees. Drivers licenses will be checked to make sure the fueling station is being used by those fleeing Lee, Sarasota, Collier and Charlotte counties.
Tampa Bay area fire crews take school buses-turned-ambulances to Fort Myers
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-man crew from Pasco and Hernando County fire rescues made the trek down to Fort Myers on Thursday on several ambulance buses to help transport hospitals and healthcare facilities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The Pasco County buses that are going down are fully operational,”...
FDLE: More than 40 deaths related to impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida confirmed
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the southwestern Florida region felt the severe impacts of Hurricane Ian in Florida as they suffered storm surges, high winds, and sadly to some, even death. The Medical Examiners Commission confirmed that there are now 44 deaths in Florida relating to the...
Polk Sheriff: ‘Do not ignore barricades’ at washed-out bridge near Fort Meade
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is asking motorists to heed warnings about a washed out bridge between Fort Meade and Bowling Green.
Generator explosion critically injures man in Pinellas Park after Hurricane Ian; another hurt
One of the men is currently in critical condition.
Family from mobile home damaged by Ian receives generator after WFLA report
Communities across Polk County felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian into the night on Wednesday.
Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
Hurricane Ian causes two deaths in Hardee County
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NEWS_FloodinginHardeeV.wav. In Hardee County, Hurricane Ian claimed two lives. Many Hardee communities are flooded. Hardee County is east of Manatee County and only has 25,000 people. But more than 99 percent of them were without power Friday morning. The Hardee County newspaper The Herald-Advocate reports there have been two deaths. One was a medical incident during the storm in which emergency crews couldn’t respond because of high winds. The other body was found as rescuers searched a flooded community.
Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Devastating damage is now the reality for residents of the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood. Many of the homes were torn apart. “The roof is peeled off and then it rained, it filled the whole house full of rain and it’s all wet on the inside,” said James Harden, a Brook to Bay resident.
Search and rescue efforts continue in flooded areas along Peace River
Hart and Mitchell are two members of a team of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies that's helping the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office search for and rescue survivors along the Peace River basin.
Two dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths that "appear to be" due to Hurricane Ian.
Thousands of Polk Co. residents, business owners face up to 4-day wait for power to return
As Hurricane Ian was blowing in and knocking down trees, Courtney Rizzuto and others were hopeful their lights would stay on.
2 deaths reported in Sarasota County due to impacts of Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people are confirmed dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian hit Wednesday night. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said in a Facebook post on Friday morning, "We unfortunately share that our agency was notified of two deaths within unincorporated Sarasota County that appear to be related to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.'
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
Hillsborough County residents brace for Alafia River flooding
TAMPA, Fla. — While so much of the focus of Hurricane Ian's damage is on the communities hit hard in Southwest Florida, there are some areas still waiting. In Hillsborough County, along the Alafia River are residential neighborhoods. The river is flooded and expected to crest overnight on Friday...
