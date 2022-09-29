ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlock, MD

Dorchester Democrats to hold celebration Saturday

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago

HURLOCK — The Dorchester County Democratic Party announces an “All Blue in ’22” celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Hurlock.

The event will be held right next door to the 30th annual Hurlock Fall Festival at 107 N. Main St. in Hurlock.

Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

