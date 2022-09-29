Dorchester Democrats to hold celebration Saturday

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
Wbaltv.com
Operations resume at Arundel Mills Mall after accidental gunfire Saturday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Operations at Arundel Mills Mall returned to normal Saturday evening after someone accidentally discharged a weapon in the food court, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers arrived to the mall on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire. In their investigation,...
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
Wbaltv.com
Concertgoers upset as Hurricane Ian cancels Oceans Calling Festival
OCEAN CITY, Md. — As South Carolina feels the impacts of the hurricane, the storm's moved up the coast and has the Eastern Shore preparing for rain. It is also the reason the Oceans Calling Festival is canceled. "We came in from three different states to see the whole...
Maryland Weather: Ian impact creating a gloomy, gray Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Ian is taking control, making an impact as he makes his way up the East Coast and through Maryland, creating quite gloomy and gray conditions for the state Saturday. Throughout the day there are chances for off and on showers, mostly light rainfall with the potential to become spotty downpours throughout the area. Flooding will be possible too.The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for parts of the state from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.The shoreline in Anne Arundel County could see tidal flooding in low-lying areas during this time.IDock Street, Compromise Street, and the...
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
Hurricane Ian forces Ocean City to cancel 3 day Oceans Calling music festival
A huge three-day music festival scheduled for this upcoming weekend in Ocean City has been canceled.
North Beach prepares for possible tidal flooding due to Hurricane Ian
NORTH BEACH, Md. — The threat of flooding for our neighbors in Calvert County was top of mind for some folks. Tropical Storm Ian brought heavy rains to part of the metro. Just last year, North Beach experienced some pretty serious flooding, it’s why the mayor said they’re taking precautions ahead of Saturdays high tide.
Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
oceancity.com
The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
Bay Net
Dunkirk VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County
LOTHIAN, Md. – On September 28, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6231 Talbott Road. Just after 5:00 p.m., Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Truck Company 5 arrived first on the scene and found the two-story home showing smoke from the roof. Firefighters quickly went to work laddering...
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MD
Whether you want a quick breakfast or a satisfying lunch, you can depend on Down Under for tasty, fresh food every day of the week. This tiny restaurant on the outskirts of Snow Hill has gained a positive reputation and hundreds of loyal, regular customers. The cooks and cashiers are as friendly as can be, so no matter what time of day you visit, you can always expect great service with a smile. Here are a few of Down Under's regular menu items that have proven themselves time and again.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
A New Weekend: Huge Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Mid-Atlantic Championship Set for Georgetown Oct. 27-29
GEORGETOWN, DE – A new kind of weekend. Inclement weather forecasted from Hurricane Ian throughout the weekend postponed the 50th anniversary Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race originally scheduled for Oct. 1 at Georgetown Speedway. The event will now kick off the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
ANNAPOLIS – Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her...
Controversial fish farm could be coming to a pristine Chesapeake Bay tributary
FEDERALSBURG, Md. — Marshyhope Creek, near the town of Federalsburg on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is one of the most pristine remaining tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. It's also home to a fish right out of the dinosaur ages -- the Atlantic sturgeon. A fish that happens to be endangered.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
WBOC
Police Investigating Assault with Knife in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating an assault with a knife that happened near a bank Saturday morning in Salisbury. Police say the assault happened just before 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the M&T Bank on S. Salisbury Blvd. No word on any injuries. There is no threat to...
