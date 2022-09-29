Read full article on original website
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Millikan Football
Long Beach State Dedicates Locker Room to Brian Gimmillaro, Falls to Hawaii
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more. The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team dedicated its locker room to perhaps the university’s all-time greatest coach during a private ceremony Saturday morning in the Walter Pyramid. The women’s volleyball locker room will now be known as the Brian Gimmillaro Locker Room. The team also honored Gimmillaro with a ceremony during Saturday evening’s Long Beach State and Hawaii match in the Pyramid.
The562's coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more.
JUCO Football: LBCC Falls Flat Against Golden West
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Long Beach City College (3-2) had plenty to play for on Saturday night as they hosted Golden West (4-1) for their Homecoming Game. Unfortunately for the Vikings faithful in attendance, the home team got off to a rocky start and never found its footing in a disappointing 41-17 loss at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Ivan Abril is an upcoming videographer and photographer who has shot a variety of sports and currently shoots for Long Beach State Athletics. He plans to take his career as far as possible and is glad to be doing what he loves.
Long Beach Poly Prepares For Girls’ Flag Football Season, CIF-SS Adds Sport For 2023-24
Long Beach Poly Prepares For Girls' Flag Football Season, CIF-SS Adds Sport For 2023-24
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 30
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. It’s going to be a battle of offenses Friday night at 7 p.m. as Lakewood hosts Jordan in a Moore League showdown.
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Huntington Beach. The Edison High School - Huntington Beach football team will have a game with Huntington Beach High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
VIDEO: Long Beach State vs Fullerton NCAA Soccer
Bishop Amat football coach Steve Hagerty, player suspended for game vs. Sierra Canyon
Bishop Amat head football coach Steve Hagerty and senior running back Aiden Ramos have been suspended for Friday's Mission League game against Sierra Canyon, multiple sources confirmed to SBLive. Hagerty will not be present at Sierra Canyon. The one-game suspensions were handed down by the ...
Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play
The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Millikan, Jordan and Lakewood, and Cabrillo and Wilson. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY + VIDEO: Long Beach Poly shuts out Millikan in 42-0...
Football: Lakewood Beats Jordan In Key Playoff Matchup
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Heading into Friday’s night showdown between Lakewood and Jordan, the talk was about how prolific the offenses had been a week prior.
Lakewood Alum Brendon Davis Gets MLB Call-Up With Tigers
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. This week Lakewood High alum Brendon Davis got the phone call he’s been waiting for since he was drafted seven years ago. Davis, who played seven seasons and 747 games in the minor leagues making more than 3,000 plate appearances, was called up with the Detroit Tigers and made his MLB debut on October 1.
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday
The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season is set. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) both did their part Friday with wins leading into the Oct. 7 showdown at Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco improved to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim) while Mater Dei, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).
