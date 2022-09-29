Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Energy developer minimizes Grand Junction solar farm’s visual impactMatt WhittakerGrand Junction, CO
KJCT8
Local shelter and police department address homelessness in the valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you how Grand Junction closed two Whitman Park restrooms at ten to cut down on vandalism. Workers brought in two portapotties for overnight use but catch this so far, city taxpayers have shelled out $30,000 to clean up damage and vandalism at parks citywide.
nbc11news.com
GJ Planning Commission approves proposed gravel pit
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Planning Commission approved a proposed gravel pit about a mile from Los Colonias Park. Developers want to annex the 27-acres into the city, change the zoning and start pulling out gravel. But some neighbors are opposed to it. They talked about negative...
What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
Grand Junction Home for Sale on the Edge of Eagle Rim Park
If you've ever dreamed about owning a home near Las Colonias Amphitheater and the Colorado River, today could be your lucky day. This six-bedroom home includes 2,992 square feet of space on a .32-acre lot. Just across the river near Eagle Rim Park is a single-family home that was just...
Grand Junction Hires Goats to Help with Unwanted Vegetation
The idea behind regenerative agriculture is to use natural cycles to keep land healthy. That's why the city of Grand Junction just put goats on its payroll to do what goats do best.
nbc11news.com
Dos Rios recreation project reaches milestone on Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate not only a ribbon cutting, but also another groundbreaking celebration at the Dos Rios development on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The two celebrations will take place at the Magpie Shelter, located west of the Dos Rios bike playground.
KJCT8
Homelessness in city parks impact businesses
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
5 Reasons To Have Coffee With Grand Junction Law Enforcement
Here's your chance to enjoy a cup of coffee with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Junction Police Department while you ask questions and express concerns. Coffee With a Cop returns this Wednesday, and you should definitely make plans to attend. Speaking from experience, attending a Coffee With a...
westernslopenow.com
Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction
It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
Who Makes the Best Cheeseburgers in Grand Junction, Colorado?
It's lunchtime and we're hungry for a great burger. Where should we go in Grand Junction, Fruita, or Palisade?. We're looking for the best places for burgers so if your favorite is a chain then say it loud and proud below. If your favorite place is a local eatery, even better!
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
nbc11news.com
Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol wants you to tell it how it’s doing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Every two years, the Colorado State Patrol launches a public survey to find out how the people of Colorado feel about its work, and that window is opening up soon. From Oct. 3 to Oct. 31, you will be able to visit the CSP’s website to provide feedback about how well the state patrol is serving you, your family, your friends, and your communities.
nbc11news.com
Overnight shooting near Riverside Parkway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shots rang out in southern Grand Junction early last night, but no arrests have been made yet. The Grand Junction Police Department got a call reporting a shooting on the 2900 block of Paula Lane at around 8:30 p.m. last night. When police arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound, but the person who pulled the trigger was nowhere to be found.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
nbc11news.com
Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the morning hours in Grand Junction, we had a passing system that moved over the area and brought scattered showers. Rainfall Accumulation from this morning’s rainfall was at 0.07 inches. By the afternoon, conditions remained dry, continuing throughout most of the day but not ruling out another chance of scattered showers before midnight.
KJCT8
Pie in the face for a good cause
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Safeway off Patterson and 29 Rd collected donations and treated some employees with pies to the face to help the Clifton Christian Community Food Bank fight against food insecurity in the valley. “I heard that they were raising money for the Clifton Christian Community...
What Could the Grand Junction Rockies Change their Name To?
Funny + Obscene Banned Colorado License Plates Will Make You Giggle. Road rage is bad enough. Imagine if you had to pull up behind a car with a license plate insulting you. Luckily, the state of Colorado has banned some of these license plates to make the roads a happier place.
Colorado’s Highlands Distillery Serves Cocktails From a Yurt Bar
Grand Junction's Highlands Craft Distillery has created a high alpine hangout, unlike anywhere else in the state. The distillery serves its vodka and gin-based cocktails from a bar located in a bright teal yurt that's behind the main building. The yurt bar opened earlier this year but has already become...
