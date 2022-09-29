Read full article on original website
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
William, the new Prince of Wales, is taking on a crucial role
London CNN — A sense of normality slowly returned to the monarchy this week, as the royals’ extended period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II came to an end. And, in turn, a fresh era began for the new Prince and Princess of Wales. William...
U.K.・
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Mark Fotheringham’s Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield finished the 2021/22 season in third place in the Championship, only six points off second position. They made it to the playoff final after beating Luton Town over two legs in the semi-finals, but lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest, who secured a return to the Premier League after 23 years away from the top flight.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Leicester: Toffees beat Leicester with late own goal in WSL
An own goal by goalkeeper Kirstie Levell deep in stoppage time gave Everton victory over Leicester City in the Women's Super League. The Toffees were looking to capitalise on their Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool but were frustrated by a bright Leicester side. Substitute Hanna Bennison, 19, sent fans inside...
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Is Expecting A Fight Against Brighton
It feels like it’s been a really long time since we’ve seen the Liverpool men’s team play. After two matches were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, and then another two weeks of international break it’s been... a lot. Thankfully that was apparently enough time for captain Jordan Henderson to recover from his hamstring injury, get back into form to make an appearance for England, and then get back into training with the Reds.
BBC
A Nunez hot streak may be on the way
He may have only scored once for Liverpool so far this season but it seems more goals are right around the corner for Darwin Nunez. As the old adage goes, "as long as he is getting into the right positions" and, according to Opta, there is no-one in European football who is better than Nunez at getting the ball in the penalty area.
Premier League Matchweek 9 | Previews & Predictions
The Premier League is back in full after a patchy few weeks subsequently before an international break. Let's have a look at the matches to look forward to this weekend!
Tough at the top: opportunity knocks as Arsenal and Spurs collide again
Both teams are eyeing a high league finish but first of all, Mikel Arteta will want to erase painful memories of last encounter. This time, it is game on. After Arsenal successfully requested to postpone the last north London derby because they were lacking 15 first-teamers, the annoyance along Seven Sisters Road only really subsided once the final whistle blew on the rescheduled fixture. The switch turned it into a de facto shootout for Champions League qualification; Tottenham won resoundingly, if not without controversy, on a stormy May night at their home and the issue was duly settled.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Neves, Dumfries, Cancelo, Haaland, Maddison, Tielemans, Martinez, Gakpo
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport) Chelsea want to sign Inter Milan's Dutch international wing-back Denzel Dumfries, 26. Inter would sell for around £44m. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) Real Madrid will attempt...
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
FOX Sports
Gallagher marks return to Palace with winner for Chelsea
LONDON (AP) — Conor Gallagher marked his return to Selhurst Park with a last-minute winner in Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Palace, came off the bench and curled home a shot...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Q & A with Cartilage Free Captain
Ahead of the North London Derby, I chatted with Sean Cahill, Deputy Manager over at Cartilage Free Captain (@seancahill24) to get the inside scoop on how things are going on the lilywhite side of North London. He thinks Tottenham are in a pretty good spot right now, both on the pitch and off. North London Derbies are more fun when both sides are playing well and near the top of the table! Thanks to Sean for taking the time!
