Devin Townsend Hints At Creation Of Content Sharing Platform For Fans Featuring Exclusive Performances, Instruction & More

In addition to his own catalog of songs spanning his eight albums and numerous collaborations, Coolio also wrote a number of songs for film and television, offering up “Rolling with My Homies” to the Clueless soundtrack in 1995, the same year he released his opus, the Dangerous Minds mega-hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which earned him the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 MINUTES AGO