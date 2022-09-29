ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Devin Townsend Hints At Creation Of Content Sharing Platform For Fans Featuring Exclusive Performances, Instruction & More

By Federico Cardenas
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Coolio Wrote for Other Artists, Television and Film

In addition to his own catalog of songs spanning his eight albums and numerous collaborations, Coolio also wrote a number of songs for film and television, offering up “Rolling with My Homies” to the Clueless soundtrack in 1995, the same year he released his opus, the Dangerous Minds mega-hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which earned him the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy