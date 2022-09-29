Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews4.com
Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
2news.com
Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.
The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
2news.com
City Of Reno Accepting Applications For Ward 3 Seat
Applications will stay open through October 6, 2022. The Reno City Council is moving forward with filling the vacant Ward 3 seat as an appointment process, rather than an election.
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
KOLO TV Reno
Acne patients have treatment options
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Sailors from around the nation are in Reno to recruit for the U.S. Navy, including a top commander.
KEYT
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eliminating VHRs in Douglas County to be discussed at joint meeting
STATELINE, Nev. — Eliminating vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township will be discussed at a joint meeting between Douglas County commissioners and VHR advisory board on Oct. 13 in Stateline. The meeting, at 10 a.m. in the Revolution Room at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, will be video live...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Construction On New Casino, Restaurant And Car Wash Breaks Ground Near Boomtown
Developers say the casino will offer a full bar with views of the mountains and the surrounding Verdi area. BLC Builders has broken ground on the new, highly anticipated additions to the facilities at Boomtown.
mynews4.com
Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
FOX Reno
Hillary Schieve, Eddie Lorton square off in rematch of 2018 Reno mayor's race
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 race for Reno mayor features two familiar brands - incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve and perennial challenger Eddie Lorton. Schieve, running for her third term leading Nevada's fourth-largest city, seeks to retain her seat once again as Lorton hopes this election cycle will be different.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
visitcarsoncity.com
Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City
Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. October in Carson City is an active month for events and includes ghost walks, prison tours and even Nevada Day festivities. However, with so much activity happening, it’s important to make time to relax, have a cocktail and simply take in the spirit of the season…and, we mean literally. Here are seven Carson City locales to enjoy a frighteningly delish nightcap during this hauntingly delightful time of the year.
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
2news.com
Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail
Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
mynews4.com
Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to stealing public money
MINDEN, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A former Douglas County employee avoided going to trial by admitting she stole public money while employed by the county. Rena Petri, a former case manager for Douglas County Social Services, entered guilty pleas on two counts of theft in the amounts of $2,400 and $2,000 on Sept. 26.
FOX Reno
12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
Comments / 0