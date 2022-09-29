ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
2news.com

Reno Police Department warns community of residential rooftop solar scams.

The Reno Police Department is warning the community about possible residential rooftop solar scams. The police department says scammers make promises regarding the benefits of solar that are not included in the written residential rooftop solar contract. For example, scammers may promise you that you will never receive another energy...
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
KOLO TV Reno

Acne patients have treatment options

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Sailors from around the nation are in Reno to recruit for the U.S. Navy, including a top commander.
KEYT

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
mynews4.com

Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
Elko Daily Free Press

Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
FOX Reno

Hillary Schieve, Eddie Lorton square off in rematch of 2018 Reno mayor's race

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 race for Reno mayor features two familiar brands - incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve and perennial challenger Eddie Lorton. Schieve, running for her third term leading Nevada's fourth-largest city, seeks to retain her seat once again as Lorton hopes this election cycle will be different.
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
visitcarsoncity.com

Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City

Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. Lift Your Spirits – Seven Spots for a Nightcap in Carson City. October in Carson City is an active month for events and includes ghost walks, prison tours and even Nevada Day festivities. However, with so much activity happening, it’s important to make time to relax, have a cocktail and simply take in the spirit of the season…and, we mean literally. Here are seven Carson City locales to enjoy a frighteningly delish nightcap during this hauntingly delightful time of the year.
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
2news.com

Hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail

Hiking along the Tahoe Rim Trail from the Mt. Rose Highway near the summit to Rose Knob Peak high above Lake Tahoe and Incline Village. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching!
mynews4.com

Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to stealing public money

MINDEN, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A former Douglas County employee avoided going to trial by admitting she stole public money while employed by the county. Rena Petri, a former case manager for Douglas County Social Services, entered guilty pleas on two counts of theft in the amounts of $2,400 and $2,000 on Sept. 26.
FOX Reno

12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
