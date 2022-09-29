Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V Revists Being Slapped By Young Thug: “We Are A Family”
The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator got in a nasty spat with Cardi B last week. After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V. Drops Cardi B Diss “Bothered”
Akbar V. is not letting up on Cardi B. Days after their Twitter war, the Atlanta rapper still has some things to get off her chest. Earlier this week, she shared a snippet of an alleged diss track about the Bronx rapper, stating “It be the ones that don’t know what’s going on that have so much to say. I can really end b**** with like two lines. New music getting ready to drop.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Raekwon Gave Quavo & Takeoff His Blessing For “Only Built For Infinity Links”
Quavo said they “respect the OGs” and called their upcoming project “the greatest album of all time.”. Years and years after Wu Tang Clan changed the game, its top-tier MCs like Raekwon the Chef are still getting their flowers from hip-hop’s current elite. Or links, in this case. Atlanta icons Quavo and Takeoff referenced The Chef in the title for their upcoming album Only Built For Infinity Links, set to drop on October 7th, and Quavo recently told TMZ that they were blessed by the New York native himself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Upsets Public With PnB Rock Chicken & Waffles Tribute
He wanted to show love but was accused of being insensitive. The Los Angeles Police Department worked quickly to identify and arrest the suspects they believed were involved in PnB Rock’s murder. Hip Hop lost the Philadelphia rapper after he was robbed and gunned down at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. A video of the horrific scene was shared on social media and quickly, speculative reports surfaced, blaming Rock’s girlfriend for sharing their location.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Their 3rd Baby Together
The Cannon clan continues to expand. Nick Cannon is a father, once again. On Friday (September 30), the 41-year-old announced via Instagram that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together – a boy named Rise Messiah Cannon – making the entertainer now officially a father of 10.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh & DaBaby’s Daughter Velour’s Cutest Moments: IG Gallery
The former couple’s daughter celebrated her first birthday back in August. 27-year-old DaniLeigh’s relationship with DaBaby may not have worked out exactly as planned, but it did produce the pair’s adorable 1-year-old daughter, Velour. In the time since the young girl’s arrival, the “BOOGEYMAN” rapper and his...
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Once Auctioned Off A Blunt For $10K At A Charity Auction
Actor Seth Rogen opened up about the charitable moment. Snoop Dogg is one of hip hop’s greatest assets. The West Coast legend is known just as much for his love of California and marijuana as he is his music. As a cannabis enthusiast, Snoop was one of the first rappers to have his own strain of marijuana, dubbed the Snoop OG. Last month, the “Gin & Juice” legend reveled that he smokes a whopping 81 blunts a day, seven days a week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Advocates For Gunna’s Release
The rapper is hoping to be granted release in a 3rd bond hearing & he has Kim’s full support. She has a proven track record of helping the incarcerated attain freedom, and Kim Kardashian looks to be advocating for Gunna’s release. The rapper has remained behind bars for months, following being named alongside Young Thug and several others in a massive RICO case in Georgia. The authorities claim that YSL is not a record label but a criminal street gang, however, both Thugger and Gunna’s teams have stated otherwise.
hotnewhiphop.com
Toya Johnson’s Fiancé Uses Will Smith Oscars Clip To Respond To Memphitz
Her ex-husband uploaded photos of them together during better times and Toya’s fiancé wasn’t having it. Things are getting spicy over on Instagram and people are a tad confused. Although Toya Johnson is widely known in Hip Hop as Lil Wayne’s ex-wife and mother of their daughter, Reginae Carter, but she’s long established herself as a businesswoman outside of her ties to the Rap icon. She’s written books and starred in unscripted television shows, including Marriage Boot Camp with ex-husband, Memphitz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Announces New Single “Stop Breathing”
The new track will be dropping very soon. Roddy Ricch is gearing up to release a new mixtape called Feed Tha Streets 3. This will be the third installment of his popular mixtape series, and fans are interested to hear what Roddy has been working on. In the eyes of some fans, Live Life Fast was a disappointment, and they want to see the artist redeem himself as they know he has the talent to deliver a spectacular project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Baby Mama Blasts Rapper After Call Out In “$$$”
Raven Tatum gave explosive details about the two’s relationship. Freddie Gibbs has finally released his new album, $oul $old $eperately. The project has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and hasn’t disappointed. The tracklist boasts features from the likes of Rick Ross, Scarface, Moneybagg Yo, Pusha T, Offset, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, and more. As for Gibbs, his lyrical abilities appear to be as sharp as ever.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Fuels Iggy Azalea Dating Rumours With “Y.D.S // Iggy DelDia”: Stream
Tory Lanez’s Sorry 4 What album already has some obvious fans (among them is LeBron James, although he’s received considerable backlash for praising the R&B artist), but there’s one song in particular that has the world’s attention right now – “Y.D.S // Iggy DelDia.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Previews “Gotta Move On (Remix)” Featuring Yung Miami
Yung Miami responded to the clip as she noticed “papi” was smiling when her verse started. They have defined their relationship in a way that suits them well and it looks like Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs have made magic in the studio. This is a pair that, when rumors first rose about a romance, people saw as an unlikely match. However, they’ve been going strong for some time and the jet-setting, luxury gift-giving, and public displays of affection won’t be slowing anytime soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Knew About Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime News “For Months”
He calls her upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl “legendary” while also speaking about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards. We’re less than six months away from the next Super Bowl, but the recent news of Rihanna’s Halftime performance has fans anticipating the event. Amid speculation regarding Rihanna’s phantom forthcoming album, the world learned that she would be taking her talents to the coveted NFL stage for what is expected to be a monumental event. Kanye West stirred the pot by hinting that he wants to be or already is a part of the spectacle, but we will have to wait for an official announcement about any other guests.
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Big30 Makes A Grand Entrance On “Last Man Standing”
Big30’s exceptional run over the past two years led him to the release of his official debut album, Last Man Standing. The Memphis rapper’s latest body of work consists of 16 songs in total. Though he holds down th project on his own mostly, he brings along a few artists like Hotboii, ATL Jacob, Big Homiie G, and Lil Jairmy. However, the most significant feature comes on track 15, “Crying (Interlude),” which includes an outro from Pooh Shiesty over a jail phone.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Reminds Us “[He’s] So Awesome” On Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Our weekly playlist update is here, complete with new favourites from artists like Freddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, and YG. It was a huge weekend for new hip-hop releases, and our latest Fire Emoji playlist update clearly reflects that. At the top of the Saturday (October 1) roundup comes a selection...
Comments / 0