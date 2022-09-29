ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
Jacksonville-area beaches reopen, but public urged to keep off dunes, stay out of ocean

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday afternoon that Duval County’s beaches are reopening after Ian passed through the area. But while much of Jacksonville was spared by Ian, the storm did do a number on Duval County’s shoreline. Beachgoers are also asked to stay off the fragile dunes, and Curry warned people to stay out of the water, as there is a strong rip current risk, along with a high surf advisory.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Notes: Permit issued toward Hobby Lobby in OakLeaf Town Center

The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Snyder General Construction Inc. to build an 8,345-square-foot addition at OakLeaf Town Center to create a space large enough for the area’s fifth Hobby Lobby store. The project cost is $800,000. The city has been reviewing permits totaling $1.6 million to...
