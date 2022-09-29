Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis
While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
BBC
Energy price cap: Three things to do as bills go up
Most households will see their energy bills rise on Saturday, as the new energy price guarantee comes into effect. The rise is less than had previously been expected, after the government announced it would cap domestic bills to prevent widespread hardship. But it is still significant. A typical household's energy...
BBC
Energy bills: Householders urged to read meters before October price rise
Householders are being advised to read and submit their energy meter readings before Saturday ahead of prices rising. This will stop suppliers from from estimating usage and charging a higher rate for energy used before 1 October. From next month, the price cap for the average annual household energy bill...
BBC
Cost of living: Meter readings urged as energy bills to rise again
Households are being urged to submit electricity meter readings ahead of price rises coming into effect in Northern Ireland this weekend. The NI Consumer Council says it is important people provide accurate readings as estimates can be higher than expected. Several electricity providers announced large price increases to come into...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Devon pools could be 'wiped out by soaring energy costs'
Independent pools in Devon say soaring energy costs may threaten their future. Managers of several facilities said they were unsure whether they would reopen after the winter break. Financial problems mainly stem from energy prices rises, but pool managers also highlighted the costs of chlorine, water and replacing ageing equipment.
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
MedicalXpress
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
Stimulus update: Deadline for $1,000 one-time direct check payment is tomorrow
Maryland residents who are seeking to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits have until Thursday to submit their paperwork before the state closes the application portal. The tax credit is intended to help eligible residents who took out student loans to pay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week
The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away
People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon
Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in five days
There are just five days remaining before beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income receive the second half of their September payment. Recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30, bringing the monthly total up to $1,682 due to a scheduling quirk in the program. Additionally, essential persons who live with an SSI beneficiary will also get a second payment of $421 on Sept. 30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Guaranteed Income Program Sends $500 Per Household
Several states have implemented guaranteed income programs for residents. These initiatives benefit low-income households in specific counties. Here are the states with such programs.
rsvplive.ie
Cost of living: Everything parents and families will receive as Budget 2023 is announced
It’s that time of year again when the budget is finally announced after months of reports and rumoured changes are finally confirmed. Budget 2023 has been described as a “cost-of-living Budget” by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. It was explained that with a variety of measures added to...
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
Ministers warn of scammers posing as energy bill support scheme
A scam alert has been issued by ministers encouraging people not to fall foul of fraudulent messages asking them to provide bank details as the energy price guarantee comes into force. From 1 October, a limit on the price households pay for a unit of gas and electricity they use...
BBC
Energy prices: Households turning to coal ahead of 'hard winter'
People are turning towards coal and logs to heat their homes after a surge in energy prices. A coal merchant in Somerset said he was busier now than he had been in the past 30 years. One woman making the switch said her guests would "get a blanket rather than...
BBC
Cost of living: Energy bills rise but help cushions blow
Energy prices rose for millions of households on Saturday, but the increase has been cushioned by a government cap on the cost per unit. It stepped in after an 80% increase in domestic gas and electricity bills was earmarked for the first half of winter. A typical annual bill has...
Comments / 0