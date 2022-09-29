ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cost of living: Off-gridders are one step ahead in energy crisis

While many people are dismayed by the soaring cost of energy, a select few across Northern Ireland remain somewhat unaffected. Off-grid living has become a popular alternative in recent years. Clever conversions and floating homes are now increasingly common as people avoid the ties of a traditional property. Many of...
BBC

Energy price cap: Three things to do as bills go up

Most households will see their energy bills rise on Saturday, as the new energy price guarantee comes into effect. The rise is less than had previously been expected, after the government announced it would cap domestic bills to prevent widespread hardship. But it is still significant. A typical household's energy...
BBC

Cost of living: Meter readings urged as energy bills to rise again

Households are being urged to submit electricity meter readings ahead of price rises coming into effect in Northern Ireland this weekend. The NI Consumer Council says it is important people provide accurate readings as estimates can be higher than expected. Several electricity providers announced large price increases to come into...
St Paul
BBC

Devon pools could be 'wiped out by soaring energy costs'

Independent pools in Devon say soaring energy costs may threaten their future. Managers of several facilities said they were unsure whether they would reopen after the winter break. Financial problems mainly stem from energy prices rises, but pool managers also highlighted the costs of chlorine, water and replacing ageing equipment.
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away

People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
TheStreet

Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon

Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in five days

There are just five days remaining before beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income receive the second half of their September payment. Recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30, bringing the monthly total up to $1,682 due to a scheduling quirk in the program. Additionally, essential persons who live with an SSI beneficiary will also get a second payment of $421 on Sept. 30.
BBC

Cost of living: Energy bills rise but help cushions blow

Energy prices rose for millions of households on Saturday, but the increase has been cushioned by a government cap on the cost per unit. It stepped in after an 80% increase in domestic gas and electricity bills was earmarked for the first half of winter. A typical annual bill has...
