ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Feds Nab Pastor Who Wore His Company’s Gear to Jan. 6 Riot

The FBI has arrested an Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and said elected officials “need to fear us.” William Dunfee, a 57-year-old pastor who was a business partner at Cross Investments LLC—where he got his identifying jacket—broke through a metal barricade and past police officers to reach the steps of the Capitol building, authorities said. “Mister police officers, we want you to understand something. We want you to understand something. We want Donald Trump and if Donald Trump is not coming, we are taking our house. We are taking our house,” Dunfee allegedly said. He’s been charged with disorderly conduct and acts of physical violence, among other charges. Perhaps his biggest crime, though, was his inability to remain incognito.Read it at NBC News
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Brazil third-place candidate backs Lula in runoff

The candidate who finished third in Brazil's first-round presidential election gave her endorsement Wednesday to leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. "I maintain my criticism of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva... but I will give him my vote, because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the constitution, which I have never seen from the current president."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy