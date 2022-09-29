The FBI has arrested an Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and said elected officials “need to fear us.” William Dunfee, a 57-year-old pastor who was a business partner at Cross Investments LLC—where he got his identifying jacket—broke through a metal barricade and past police officers to reach the steps of the Capitol building, authorities said. “Mister police officers, we want you to understand something. We want you to understand something. We want Donald Trump and if Donald Trump is not coming, we are taking our house. We are taking our house,” Dunfee allegedly said. He’s been charged with disorderly conduct and acts of physical violence, among other charges. Perhaps his biggest crime, though, was his inability to remain incognito.Read it at NBC News

