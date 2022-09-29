Read full article on original website
Related
Sanibel Island residents return to see if their homes survived devastating Hurricane Ian as Biden surveys damage
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island are warned they could be shocked when they return by boat Wednesday to their hard-hit community to set eyes for the first time on the devastation wrought a week ago by Hurricane Ian whose damage zone President Joe Biden is also due to visit today.
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ on climate crisis, Biden says on Florida visit
President puts up ostensibly united front with Ron DeSantis as duo survey recovery effort but comments contrast with governor’s view
Poland asks US to host nuclear weapons amid growing fears of Putin’s threats
Request is widely seen as symbolic, as moving nuclear warheads closer to Russia would make them less militarily useful
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feds Nab Pastor Who Wore His Company’s Gear to Jan. 6 Riot
The FBI has arrested an Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and said elected officials “need to fear us.” William Dunfee, a 57-year-old pastor who was a business partner at Cross Investments LLC—where he got his identifying jacket—broke through a metal barricade and past police officers to reach the steps of the Capitol building, authorities said. “Mister police officers, we want you to understand something. We want you to understand something. We want Donald Trump and if Donald Trump is not coming, we are taking our house. We are taking our house,” Dunfee allegedly said. He’s been charged with disorderly conduct and acts of physical violence, among other charges. Perhaps his biggest crime, though, was his inability to remain incognito.Read it at NBC News
New travel advisories issued for Italy, France, Belize and other countries
Why do Italy and France have Level 2 advisories? Are they unsafe for travel?
Brazil third-place candidate backs Lula in runoff
The candidate who finished third in Brazil's first-round presidential election gave her endorsement Wednesday to leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. "I maintain my criticism of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva... but I will give him my vote, because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the constitution, which I have never seen from the current president."
Comments / 0