Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
bitcoinist.com
Cryptocurrency News: Big Eyes Top Crypto Experts’ Watchlists Alongside Cosmos And Thorchain
Fast and reliable information is a great advantage in the crypto market. It is a privilege that few people enjoy and the secret to many crypto investors’ success. Hence, as a newbie looking to have a profitable market stay, frequenting reliable crypto news sources should be an essential part of your daily routine.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Developer Emurgo Undaunted By Bear Market As It Shells Out $200M In Investments
The crypto bear market has been brutal, but it has not stopped development in the Cardano ecosystem in any way. The network recently celebrated the completion of its Vasil hard fork, and even though the price of its native token ADA has failed to move in tandem with the development, Cardano developer Emurgo is not discouraged as it reveals a massive fund for developments on the network.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Only Going Up: After Raising $3.2 Million, Will It Be Bigger Than Litecoin and Cardano?
Some say forms of cryptocurrencies have existed even before this millennium, all the way back to the 1980s. However, most people didn’t know much about crypto until 2008, and it was explicitly under the spotlight during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Since 2020, the worth of crypto has grown exponentially. When questioning what makes cryptocurrencies so appealing, many different types of answers are given. Some people like that it’s a decentralised form of currency that no one person has complete control over, making their money feel safer. Others like that there are fun forms of currencies emerging like meme coins. One of these fun currencies is the new Big Eyes Coin (BIG). What differentiates this coin from its counterparts Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA)?
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
What Will The Ethereum Merge Bring To On-Blockchain Projects Like Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu?
One of the biggest stories in crypto in recent months has been the development and launch of The Merge, which saw blockchain giant Ethereum move from the Proof-of-Work validation system to Proof-of-Stake. But what does The Merge mean for projects built on the Ethereum blockchain, like Big Eyes Coin and...
bitcoinist.com
What Bear Market? A Single CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $4.5 Million
The NFT market has taken a good hit during the latest iteration of the crypto market bear run. But not all collections have lost favor in the eyes of investors, though. Notable collections such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club continue to maintain their high floor prices. Even during the bear market, where the total NFT trading volume has declined by more than 90%, there are still large sales being recorded in the market.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin $250k Competition: How Shiba Inu and Tamadoge Communities Are Taking Advantage Of This Offer
There has been no other cryptocurrency in the meme coin market that has so elegantly replicated the early success of Dogecoin (DOGE). Big Eyes (BIG) is currently receiving praise from the crypto community for its attention to value, charity, and profitability. Big Eyes (BIG) is offering up to $250,000 to...
bitcoinist.com
Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 29, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says
Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
bitcoinist.com
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone
XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes, Ethereum Merge, and Shiba Inu’s ShibaVerse: Why Crypto Enthusiasts Must Watch Out for Them
The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes (BIG), is gaining traction in the cryptocurrency market, drawing the interest of crypto enthusiasts. This comes at a time when altcoin leader Ethereum (ETH) is close to dropping its 2.0 upgrade, the “Ethereum Merge.”. Also, meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB), continues its steady transformation...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Has A Bright Future As People Lose Faith In Central Banks, Billionaire Says
Crypto is making a positive noise as more people lose faith in central banks, Billionaire hedge fund investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. Druckenmiller is confident with the comeback of crypto, especially with the recent condition of the global economy as the world is combating both recession and inflation. Druckenmiller was recently...
bitcoinist.com
Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
bitcoinist.com
What can’t crypto do? Big Eyes, Sandbox and Binance
The physical and digital world is a diverse and rich environment full of opportunities and challenges. Cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and tokens like NFTs are spearheading some of today’s biggest issues within the finance and climate sectors. This article will discuss how Big Eyes (BIG) is pledging to preserve ocean...
bitcoinist.com
Uniswap Labs Seeks $100 Million In Founding, Here's Why
Per a report from TechCrunch, Uniswap Labs is looking to raise $100 million to $200 million in a new equity round at a $1 billion valuation. The company behind the popular Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) is allegedly still planning the round and the terms of the deal. In that sense,...
bitcoinist.com
Enjoy Seamless Transactions With Stellar, Solana, And Metacryp
Cryptocurrency-powered financial systems boast a high throughput, with the capacity to handle thousands of transactions per second. This functionality is important as there is a widening demand for efficient financial systems. The greatest aspect of Blockchain technology is its ability to prioritize speed and efficiency without compromising security. Money can be moved without borders almost instantly without the hassle of cost.
bitcoinist.com
OpenSea Delisting Bug Impacts Another Major NFT Collection
Another OpenSea bug strikes again. It’s a less-than-ideal way to end the week for the once blue chip NFT collection, Azukis. Holders of Azuki NFTs were awakened on Friday to an email from OpenSea that allegedly advised NFT owners that many Azuki NFTs were being delisted. The once blue chip collection has had a substantial fall from grace, but still commands high respect with a consistent floor price around 10 ETH lately.
bitcoinist.com
What is Snowfall? How is it different from other DeFi protocols?
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is a secure protocol that makes multi-chain interoperability a reality for millions of crypto users worldwide. It is a bridge between different blockchains and facilitates asset transfers, and cross-chain transactions between them. In the DeFi space, each DeFi protocol is its own thing. Although they offer revolutionary features,...
bitcoinist.com
Love Crypto? Then Don’t Move To These 10 Countries
Crypto has been seeing an unprecedented adoption rate in recent times, but not every part of the country has been welcoming to this industry. A lot of governments have been resistant to the adoption of crypto, even when residents have expressed wanting to be a part of it. So for all of the crypto lovers out there, while you look at the best countries to visit in terms of crypto adoption, here are the top 10 countries that have a lot of catching up to do.
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) Investors Will Make Bank Alongside Anyswap (ANY), Dogechain (DC) And Bitcoin (BTC) Holders
As the world became more and more digitized, it was only a matter of time before our money became digital as well. Cryptocurrency is the way of the future, and there are plenty of options out there for investors. However, with so many options, it can be difficult to know where to put your money.
Comments / 0