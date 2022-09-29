ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Progress Software Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB), Hanesbrands (HBI), Kennametal (KMT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information about stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Broadcom, Avista Corporation, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Broadcom (AVGOP), Avista Corporation (AVA), South Jersey Industries (SJI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Broadcom (AVGOP) 1406.70 -2.58% 4.83% 2022-09-30 09:02:29. 2 Avista Corporation (AVA) 38.95 -2.67% 4.16% 2022-09-28 04:42:14. 3 South...
Voya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund, Hanesbrands, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD), Hanesbrands (HBI), National Health Investors (NHI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) 5.07 0.6% 9.47%...
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 6.29% Rise Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) rising 6.29% to $14.86 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 1.51% to $10,575.62. Arcturus Therapeutics’s last close was $13.98, 72.9% under its 52-week high of $51.58. About Arcturus Therapeutics. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is an RNA medicines firm...
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB), Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 8.28 -4.72% 27.62%...
First Trust Specialty Finance And Financial Opportunities Fund, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), Healthcare Trust (HTIA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) 2.82 -3.42%...
StoneCo Stock 5.67% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with StoneCo (STNE) rising 5.67% to $9.58 on Friday while NASDAQ slid 1.51% to $10,575.62. StoneCo’s last close was $9.07, 77.97% under its 52-week high of $41.18. About StoneCo. StoneCo Ltd. offers financial technology solutions for merchants and partners. It allows...
Li Auto Stock Falls 8% So Far On Thursday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) slid 8.21% to $22.85 at 14:18 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 3.3% to $10,686.99, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a very negative trend trading session today.
Uber Stock Bearish Momentum With A 20% Slide In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Uber (NYSE: UBER) dropped by a staggering 20.39% in 14 days from $33.21 to $26.44 at 12:40 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 1.32% to $13,651.07, following the last session’s upward trend. Uber’s last close...
Lyft Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Fall So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 8.07% to $13.33 at 12:28 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.62% to $10,762.24, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
Canopy Growth Stock Is 8% Down So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) fell 8.48% to $2.78 at 14:04 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 3.3% to $10,686.99, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a very negative trend exchanging session today.
Carnival Stock Went Down By Over 8% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 8.14% to $9.03 at 15:09 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 2.03% to $13,551.93, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
DAQO New Energy Stock Was 6.19% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with DAQO New Energy (DQ) jumping 6.19% to $53.04 on Friday while NYSE slid 1% to $13,472.18. DAQO New Energy’s last close was $49.95, 38.41% under its 52-week high of $81.10. About DAQO New Energy. Daqo New Energy Corp. and its...
Less Than Four Hours Before The Market Open, Geo Group Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Geo Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.44% up. Geo Group’s last close was $7.66, 21.92% under its 52-week high of $9.81. The last session, NYSE ended with Geo Group (GEO) dropping 2.05% to $7.66. NYSE fell...
First Majestic Silver Stock 5.31% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with First Majestic Silver rising 5.31% to $7.64 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE fell 1% to $13,472.18, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today. First Majestic Silver’s...
