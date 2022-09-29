Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Some Ann Arbor residents share concerns about TC1 rezoning proposal ahead of City Council vote
Around 60 Ann Arbor residents met Wednesday night to discuss the proposed rezoning of the North-South Maple Road and West Stadium Boulevard area into the Transit Corridor (TC) 1 district, which aims to support redevelopment and transit services. The meeting took place at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor Public Library, where citizens voiced their concerns over how the rezoning will affect local small businesses and residential areas.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
“These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,” activist says.
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
HometownLife.com
What can a condominium board of directors do if co-owner refuses to pay outstanding fines
Q: There is a co-owner at our condominium who has racked up a significant amount of fines that he refuses to pay. He is current with payment of his assessments, but can we record a lien against his unit just for the fines?. A: You will want to ensure your...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
thesalinepost.com
Grand Opening of Salt Springs Park Saturday Morning
The City of Saline and Saline Parks and Recreation will celebrate the grand opening of Saline Parks and Recreation Saturday morning. The city's newest park, located at 263 Monroe Street, is mostly a natural preserve, but it does feature a trail head and an informative sign which explains the significance of the salt spring in the history of the Saline area.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
Ann Arbor Democrat and Grass Lake Republican differ on abortion, guns
ANN ARBOR, MI — The race for Michigan’s 47th District state House seat is down to two candidates. Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans and Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch, a Grass Lake Township trustee in Jackson County, are facing off in the Nov. 8 election after prevailing in their respective August primaries.
wlen.com
Dee Warner’s Brother Speaks to WLEN News about Recently Filed Death Petition
Adrian, MI – The family of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Warner has filed a petition in Probate Court to declare her death…and WLEN News talked to her brother about the current situation. Dee has been missing from her Munger Road home since the end of April, 2021…and...
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline this weekend: RunTough, Harvest Time on the Farm, Art Show, Unicorns and More
Here's what's happening in and around Saline this weekend!. 13 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 30 - Sunday, Oct 2. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do. FEATURED EVENTS. RunTough for ChadTough - Sat Oct 1 8:00 am. Saline...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
