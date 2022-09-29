ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Daily

Some Ann Arbor residents share concerns about TC1 rezoning proposal ahead of City Council vote

Around 60 Ann Arbor residents met Wednesday night to discuss the proposed rezoning of the North-South Maple Road and West Stadium Boulevard area into the Transit Corridor (TC) 1 district, which aims to support redevelopment and transit services. The meeting took place at the Westgate branch of the Ann Arbor Public Library, where citizens voiced their concerns over how the rezoning will affect local small businesses and residential areas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Government
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Grand Opening of Salt Springs Park Saturday Morning

The City of Saline and Saline Parks and Recreation will celebrate the grand opening of Saline Parks and Recreation Saturday morning. The city's newest park, located at 263 Monroe Street, is mostly a natural preserve, but it does feature a trail head and an informative sign which explains the significance of the salt spring in the history of the Saline area.
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

