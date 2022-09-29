Read full article on original website
Restored Video Shows LA Traffic Was Still Terrible In The 1950s
Anyone who's been to Los Angeles is well aware that traffic can be a tad hectic. It's been that way for a long time, and this video proves it. Recently posted by the NASS YouTube channel, it offers a glimpse into LA highways during the 1950s and early 1960s. Who's up for some vintage American car spotting?
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
2 Injured in Hit-and-Run Vehicle Collision into Taco Stand
Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were victims of a hit-and-run collision involving a taco stand Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 11:53 p.m. in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Foothill Division and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the hit-and-run...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
1 Killed in Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway
Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A fiery single-vehicle collision into a tree on the side of the 605 Freeway left one person dead at the scene Friday night, Sept. 30, in the city of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department along with California Highway Santa Fe Springs Station responded...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
Animal rendering facility in Vernon ordered to stop operations for repeated odor, safety violations
A grease recycling and animal rendering company has been ordered to stop its operations in Vernon for ongoing air quality violations, South Coast Air Quality Management District officials said.Baker Commodities' facility on Bandini Boulevard in Vernon converts "animal material" collected from meat processing plants, supermarkets, and butcher shops into animal feed or other products. SCAQMD officials say the company has been violating permit requirements by failing to keep its facility clean, and not closing up portions of its facility that include a butcher trimmings receiving area and certain wastewater operations like an open-air pit. The facility has also failed to properly...
Combative Man at Gold Line ‘Lake’ Station Prompts Deputies to Request Help
Pasadena, Los Angeles County, CA: Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau (TSB) requested help with a combative man at the Gold Line “Lake” Station located at 340 North Lake Avenue in the city of Pasadena at approximately 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
NBC Los Angeles
Marine, Once Planning to Take His Own Life, Now Helps Other Veterans With New LA County Program
Statistics show that the rate of suicide among Los Angeles military veterans is more than double that of civilians. Now, a new program aims to find out why that is, and what red flags could be spotted before it's too late. "Within 30 days, at one point in my life,...
Passenger Found Stabbed in Tesla on Freeway Off-Ramp; Driver Arrested for DUI
East Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was found suffering from a stab wound to the neck early Wednesday morning on the eastbound 60 Freeway Downey off-ramp in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles. The incident was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. California Highway...
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
CBS News
Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac
California Highway Patrol has arrested one suspect after leading multiple agencies on pursuit from East Los Angeles to the San Gabriel Valley. Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department began the pursuit in East Los Angeles before giving it up to CHP after the suspect got onto the westbound portion of the 10 Freeway.
montanarightnow.com
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot several times at a youth football game. Police in the city of Ontario said a 34-year-old Pasadena man was targeted Saturday morning at Colony High School. Police say no one else was injured and the suspect or suspects fled. Police say the scene was contained and there was no further threat. Police spokeswoman Sequoia Payton says the motive for the shooting was not known. The game was not a school-sponsored event.
18 Things to do in October in Los Angeles
It's officially Fall, and although it might be warmer in the West, this list of the best things to do in Los Angeles in October will have you breaking out the cozy sweaters and crunching through invisible piles of golden leaves.
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
marketplace.org
How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?
A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters: City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses. City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but...
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
ladwpnews.com
New LADWP Billing Option, “Level Pay,” Lets Customers Spread Out their Bills and Pay a Set Amount Each Month
LADWP Customers Can Budget Seasonal High Bills with Level Pay. September 30, 2022 (LOS ANGELES, CA) – The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has launched a new utility bill payment option that allows customers to spread their LADWP bills into equal, levelized monthly payments over a 12-month period. With a predictable bill that stays the same from month to month, customers can more easily budget for their water, power and LA Sanitation bill, no matter the time of year. Level Pay is available to all residential customers.
