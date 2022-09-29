ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Animal rendering facility in Vernon ordered to stop operations for repeated odor, safety violations

A grease recycling and animal rendering company has been ordered to stop its operations in Vernon for ongoing air quality violations, South Coast Air Quality Management District officials said.Baker Commodities' facility on Bandini Boulevard in Vernon converts "animal material" collected from meat processing plants, supermarkets, and butcher shops into animal feed or other products. SCAQMD officials say the company has been violating permit requirements by failing to keep its facility clean, and not closing up portions of its facility that include a butcher trimmings receiving area and certain wastewater operations like an open-air pit. The facility has also failed to properly...
VERNON, CA
CBS News

Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac

California Highway Patrol has arrested one suspect after leading multiple agencies on pursuit from East Los Angeles to the San Gabriel Valley. Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department began the pursuit in East Los Angeles before giving it up to CHP after the suspect got onto the westbound portion of the 10 Freeway.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
montanarightnow.com

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot several times at a youth football game. Police in the city of Ontario said a 34-year-old Pasadena man was targeted Saturday morning at Colony High School. Police say no one else was injured and the suspect or suspects fled. Police say the scene was contained and there was no further threat. Police spokeswoman Sequoia Payton says the motive for the shooting was not known. The game was not a school-sponsored event.
ONTARIO, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming

Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters: City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses. City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
LONG BEACH, CA
ladwpnews.com

New LADWP Billing Option, “Level Pay,” Lets Customers Spread Out their Bills and Pay a Set Amount Each Month

LADWP Customers Can Budget Seasonal High Bills with Level Pay. September 30, 2022 (LOS ANGELES, CA) – The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has launched a new utility bill payment option that allows customers to spread their LADWP bills into equal, levelized monthly payments over a 12-month period. With a predictable bill that stays the same from month to month, customers can more easily budget for their water, power and LA Sanitation bill, no matter the time of year. Level Pay is available to all residential customers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

