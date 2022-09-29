ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Olympic Pentathlon Eyes ‘Ninja Warrior' Courses for Survival

The path to saving modern pentathlon from Olympic removal may just be filled with obstacles. As in, ring swings, rope mazes, balance beams and warped walls. Imagine an “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle course set up in the middle of the Coliseum for the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games. That sort of scene could rescue a sport facing a major crossroads.
LOS ANGELES, CA
