Hurricane Ian picks up strength, speed; expected to hit Carolina coast Friday

Hurricane Ian continued to pick up speed and strength Thursday night, with forecasters expecting it to cause "life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds" in the Carolinas on Friday.

Hurricane Ian picked up speed and strength Thursday night. Image courtesy of NOAA

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. EDT update that the center of the storm was located 185 miles south of Charleston, S.C., and 265 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, N.C., traveling north-northeast at 10 mph.

Forecasters expect it to move farther inland across the Carolinas on Friday night and into Saturday. The storm's wind speed picked up Thursday afternoon and into the night. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 80 mph, with higher gusts.

"A turn toward the north is expected early Friday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday night," the NHC said in its advisory. "On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday."

The storm could slightly strengthen before landfall Friday, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the North Carolina coast, from Savannah River Inlet to Cape Fear. A storm surge warning exists for the Flager/Volusia County Line to Cape Fear as well as for the Neuse River and the St. Johns River.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for north of Cape Fear to Duck, N.C., and for the Pamlico River and the Cape Fear River while a hurricane watch was issued from east of Cape Fear to Surf City, N.C.

"The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NHC said in its update. Water could reach up to 7 feet in some of the areas under a storm surge watch.

A tropical storm warning remains in place from the Flager/Volusia County Line to Savannah, Ga.; Cape fear to Duck, N.C.; and Pamlico Sound.

A hurricane watch also remains in place for east of Cape Fear to Surf City.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com