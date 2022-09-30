ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Ian picks up strength, speed; expected to hit Carolina coast Friday

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Hurricane Ian continued to pick up speed and strength Thursday night, with forecasters expecting it to cause "life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds" in the Carolinas on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPtWS_0iEiPxav00
Hurricane Ian picked up speed and strength Thursday night. Image courtesy of NOAA

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. EDT update that the center of the storm was located 185 miles south of Charleston, S.C., and 265 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, N.C., traveling north-northeast at 10 mph.

Forecasters expect it to move farther inland across the Carolinas on Friday night and into Saturday. The storm's wind speed picked up Thursday afternoon and into the night. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 80 mph, with higher gusts.

"A turn toward the north is expected early Friday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday night," the NHC said in its advisory. "On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday."

The storm could slightly strengthen before landfall Friday, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the North Carolina coast, from Savannah River Inlet to Cape Fear. A storm surge warning exists for the Flager/Volusia County Line to Cape Fear as well as for the Neuse River and the St. Johns River.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for north of Cape Fear to Duck, N.C., and for the Pamlico River and the Cape Fear River while a hurricane watch was issued from east of Cape Fear to Surf City, N.C.

"The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NHC said in its update. Water could reach up to 7 feet in some of the areas under a storm surge watch.

A tropical storm warning remains in place from the Flager/Volusia County Line to Savannah, Ga.; Cape fear to Duck, N.C.; and Pamlico Sound.

A hurricane watch also remains in place for east of Cape Fear to Surf City.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 166

Dorrit Sherman
6d ago

And the senile president of ours wants to abolish all our sources of energy , and replace it, with electric instead . How do you survive during disasters as tense Hurricanes, without electricity??? We need all our sources of energy to be open now.

Reply(9)
23
ReelPatriot
6d ago

People of Florida really stepped up to the plate . They should feel proud how they handled this natural disaster .I don’t know if any deaths have been reported because the damage is devastating. DeSantis has been a true leader

Reply(4)
12
Nancy
6d ago

I have to say we are Florida strong ! Our Governor DeSantis has once again came through a crisis with great leadership. I have lived and been through many Hurricanes since 1963 . DeSantis has been one of the best Governors so far in Fl that had to deal with a Hurricane and especially this huge . He has been one step ahead and now the aftermath he is right on top !

Reply(22)
19
