WRAL
Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — A former government staffer testified Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann, 27, who...
WRAL
Army: 2 Pakistani soldiers, 7 militants killed in shooutouts
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN — Militants with small arms attacked a convoy of Pakistani security forces near the northwest border with Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed two soldiers and three insurgents, the military said Tuesday. The firefight happened near Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military provided...
WRAL
Russian journalist who protested on live television escapes house arrest
CNN — Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian journalist who staged a daring protest live on state-run television, has been declared a fugitive after going on the run, Russian media reported. Ovsyannikova was placed under house arrest in August. She had been charged with disseminating false information about the Russian military...
WRAL
2% of the world's rarest zebras wiped out in Kenya's relentless drought
CNN — A grueling two-year drought in Kenya has wiped out 2% of the world's rarest zebra species and increased elephant deaths as well, as the climate crisis takes its toll on the east African nation's wildlife. Animal carcasses rotting on the ground -- including giraffes and livestock --...
