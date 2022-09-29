Read full article on original website
Ian Moves Away from Carolinas Into Mid-Atlantic, Hudson Expects Heavy Rain From Hurricane Remnants
Downgraded to a tropical storm, Ian travels from the Carolinas to the mid-Atlantic region. New York's Husdon, meanwhile, anticipates hurricane remnants in the form of heavy rain. Now a Tropical Storm and Moving Away. Ian made its final landfall just outside Georgetown, South Carolina, and is now moving away from...
Devastating Force of Hurricane Ian Leaves Sanibel Island Cut Off from the Rest of the World — Florida
Sanibel Island in Florida has been devastated by Category 4 Hurricane Ian, which left flooded streets and demolished homes in its wake. Roads were also destroyed and the island is cut off from the rest of the world, as a result. Sanibel Island's mayor, Holly Smith, said in an open...
Formerly Extinct State Fish Finds Its Way Back to Native Waters of Colorado
The Colorado state fish is now known to be naturally reproducing in its natural habitat or native waters, despite once being thought to be extinct. After a time when it was thought that the greenback cutthroat trout, the state fish of Colorado, had disappeared into extinction, it is now reproducing in the wild once more, experts say.
North Carolina Now Under State of Emergency in Preparation for Incoming Severe Weather
In anticipation of Hurricane Ian's remnants passing through North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency proclamation today. This will enable the state's Emergency Operations Plan to be activated, waive traffic laws to facilitate the transportation of fuel and essential supplies, assist first responders and the agricultural sector, and shield consumers from price gouging.
Texas Becomes the Largest Emitter of Toxic Substances in the United States [Report]
Texas has become the largest emitter of toxic substances in the United States, according to a new report. An analysis which started in 2009 suggests that the Lone Star State is now on the top list when it comes to releasing hazardous material into different bodies of water like streams, rivers, and lakes.
