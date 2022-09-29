ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formerly Extinct State Fish Finds Its Way Back to Native Waters of Colorado

The Colorado state fish is now known to be naturally reproducing in its natural habitat or native waters, despite once being thought to be extinct. After a time when it was thought that the greenback cutthroat trout, the state fish of Colorado, had disappeared into extinction, it is now reproducing in the wild once more, experts say.
North Carolina Now Under State of Emergency in Preparation for Incoming Severe Weather

In anticipation of Hurricane Ian's remnants passing through North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency proclamation today. This will enable the state's Emergency Operations Plan to be activated, waive traffic laws to facilitate the transportation of fuel and essential supplies, assist first responders and the agricultural sector, and shield consumers from price gouging.
