Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac
After leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through streets in the San Gabriel Valley, the California Highway Patrol pinned the suspect in a cul-de-sac. The suspect continued to hit the accelerator as police approached the vehicle with guns drawn but with the vehicle pinned, surrounded and with no front tires, the suspect only created a giant smoke cloud as the car’s engine revved.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for weekend as Ian’s remnants move into Tri-State Area
The rain from Ian’s leftovers inched north Friday night. Light bands of rain made their way through Monmouth and Middlesex counties in New Jersey. Our CBS2 First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday and Sunday. SATURDAY. Midnight-3 a.m.: Rain bands arrive. 3-8 a.m.: Heavy bouts...
Charleston shuts down before 7ft storm surge after tempest battered Florida leaving eight dead
Charleston is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian with storm surges of up to 7ft as it hurtles towards the historic city after barreling through Florida leaving swathes of the state decimated. Monster tempest Ian has recharged from a tropical storm back into a Category 1 hurricane as...
Hurricane Ian’s remnants will soak parts of NYC this weekend but nothing strong is predicted
Hurricane Ian will bring the need for an umbrella this weekend as it weakens over the Appalachian region. After brutalizing Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, moving into the Atlantic as a tropical storm and reinvigorating as a Category 1 cyclone ready to pummel South Carolina Friday, Ian was going to slowly dissipate while dumping scads of rain on several other states.
South Carolina braces for deadly Hurricane Ian to make landfall within HOURS bringing 85mph winds
Charleston is already being battered by gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian as the city braces for a direct hit and storm surges of up to 7ft, after it barreled through Florida leaving swathes of the state decimated and 19 dead. Monster tempest Ian recharged from a tropical storm back into...
State Fair tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York
Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
Maine officials address state’s worsening opioid epidemic
More than 100,000 people have died from drug overdoses in the past 12 months, with many due to opiates like the synthetic drug fentanyl. The problem is especially acute in Maine, and officials are attempting to address the worsening epidemic.
‘Red-baiting’ fliers mailed to Vietnamese Americans in tight California congressional race
The campaign flier sent to Vietnamese-American voters in Orange County is heavily doctored and designed to inflame. A Democratic congressional candidate is photoshopped in front of a classroom of children, a copy of “The Communist Manifesto” in hand. On the wall hang images of communist icons Mao Zedong,...
