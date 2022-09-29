Hurricane Ian will bring the need for an umbrella this weekend as it weakens over the Appalachian region. After brutalizing Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, moving into the Atlantic as a tropical storm and reinvigorating as a Category 1 cyclone ready to pummel South Carolina Friday, Ian was going to slowly dissipate while dumping scads of rain on several other states.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO