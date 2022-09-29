ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Pursuit comes to an end in a San Gabriel Valley cul-de-sac

After leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through streets in the San Gabriel Valley, the California Highway Patrol pinned the suspect in a cul-de-sac. The suspect continued to hit the accelerator as police approached the vehicle with guns drawn but with the vehicle pinned, surrounded and with no front tires, the suspect only created a giant smoke cloud as the car’s engine revved.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
nypressnews.com

Hurricane Ian’s remnants will soak parts of NYC this weekend but nothing strong is predicted

Hurricane Ian will bring the need for an umbrella this weekend as it weakens over the Appalachian region. After brutalizing Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, moving into the Atlantic as a tropical storm and reinvigorating as a Category 1 cyclone ready to pummel South Carolina Friday, Ian was going to slowly dissipate while dumping scads of rain on several other states.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northridge#Stolen Car
nypressnews.com

How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York

Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nypressnews.com

Maine officials address state’s worsening opioid epidemic

More than 100,000 people have died from drug overdoses in the past 12 months, with many due to opiates like the synthetic drug fentanyl. The problem is especially acute in Maine, and officials are attempting to address the worsening epidemic.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy