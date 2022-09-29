Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Menopause Awareness Month with Womaness
October is Menopause Awareness Month. Michelle Jacobs and Sally Mueller, co-founders of Womaness, joined us live to share details about their company and products. Visit the company’s website for more information or follow on Facebook and Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 30,...
KTLA.com
Jessica visits Lou, the French on the Block in Burbank
Jessica recently visited Lou, the French on the Block in Burbank and the first thing she noticed was the “intoxicating smell.”. It’s the butter. OK, yeah, and the croissants. If you’re looking for delicious croissants in L.A., this bakery is where it’s at. At 6 feet...
KTLA.com
San Diego Zoo Safari Park celebrating 50th anniversary with free admission for kids
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is celebrating its 50th Anniversary!. Marco Wendt, a wildlife ambassador for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, joined us live to discuss their big milestone and shared that in celebration of their anniversary, kids receive free entry for the month of October. For all...
