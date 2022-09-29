ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Changes you can make now to protect your heart in your 60s

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvhAS_0iEiKcU500

This year’s World Heart Day on September 29 saw people all over the world pledge to walk, run or cycle around a heart-shaped route, highlighting one of the factors that can help improve your cardiovascular health and prevent problems later in life.

Being inactive can cause fatty material to clog up your arteries, which may lead to a heart attack, and getting your heart rate up also helps in terms of blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels.

Coronary heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the UK and globally – which is why it’s important, whatever your age, to keep your ticker ticking along nicely and reduce your risk of heart problems.

Here, experts talk through some key ways you can help maximise your heart health…

Diet

A healthy, balanced diet is key, starting with keeping fat, sugar and salt to a healthy limit. “Too much fat and sugar in the diet can lead to weight gain,” says Dr Helen Flaherty, head of health promotion and education at Heart Research UK (heartresearch.org.uk). “Too much salt can increase your blood pressure and too much saturated fat can increase the ‘bad’ cholesterol in your blood, all of which put you at an increased risk of heart disease.

“Saturated fats tend to come from animal sources such as fatty meats, cheeses, cream and butter.”

Try to avoid ultra-processed foods that are often high in these elements, she advises: “Learning how to cook simple, affordable and healthy meals, avoiding fast food and less healthy convenience foods could help to steer people away from a poor diet and poor health.”

It’s not just about what you limit diet wise – but what you get plenty of too. Following the Mediterranean diet is a great way to improve your heart health, says Ruth Goss, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation (bhf.org.uk).

“It’s been shown to help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and raised cholesterol,” she says. “The best foods to get these benefits include lots of fruit and vegetables, beans, lentils, wholegrains as well as fish, white meat and nuts and seeds along with some low-fat dairy produce and fat from unsaturated sources like olive oil.”

And don’t forget about fibre, which can help with maintaining a healthy weight and lowering your risk of heart disease, Flaherty adds: “Dietary fibre can only be found in foods that come from plants, such as wholegrain cereals, wholemeal bread, wholemeal pasta, brown rice, fruit, vegetables, beans, and lentils.”

Alcohol

Not only are beverages like beer and cocktails often high in calories, drinking too much alcohol can increase your risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease.

“Keep an eye on your alcohol intake and try to stick to the guidelines of no more than 14 units spread over three or more days each week,” says Flaherty. “Look for drinks with a lower alcohol content, or alcohol-free alternatives, such as reduced calorie soft drinks or mocktails and herbal teas.”

Exercise

How much exercise do you need to improve your cardiovascular fitness?

“Research shows that any amount of physical activity, no matter how long or short, is good for heart and circulatory health,” says Goss. “Target 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a week, [which] can be split up into multiple sessions to suit you.”

This could include walking, dancing, lawn mowing or cycling. It’s never too late to start moving, Goss adds: “Taking up exercise in later life, even if you’ve never done much before, can still bring benefits. Check with your doctor first about what exercise is right for you if you have a heart or circulatory condition.”

As well as dedicated fitness activities, try to limit how long you’re sedentary each day, which is also correlated with poor heart health.

“We should ideally aim to sit down for no more than eight hours each day, but this can be difficult, especially if we have a desk-based job,” says Flaherty. “Try setting a movement reminder once an hour to get up and move, even if it’s just to walk to get a glass of water or doing a few star jumps.”

Smoking

“Smoking can damage your heart and blood vessels, which increases your risk of having a heart attack,” says Flaherty. “Quitting smoking can be difficult, but it is an important step for reducing your risk of heart disease.”

Goss agrees: “Remember, it’s never too late to stop. If you are struggling, check in with your GP to see what services and support are available to you.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Calories#Heart Rate#Fruit#Diseases#Linus Heart Disease#General Health#Diet#Heart Research
survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
CANCER
msn.com

How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle

Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
CANCER
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy