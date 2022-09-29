Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
One October Remember Music Festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hundreds joined today at the Clark City Amphitheater to remember the lives lost five years ago. Local survivors, along with other organizers, put the event together to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy in a meaningful way. The funds raised at the event will...
Cyclist dead two days after crash with semi-truck near Apex
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bicyclist has died two days after colliding with a semi-truck near Apex, Nevada. The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 27, at Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of US-93, near the Love's Travel Stop. According to police, the cyclist was traveling north on Las Vegas...
Nightmare on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge will once again transform itself into the 'Nightmare on Spring Mountain' this year. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Chase Gordon, lead purveyor of revelry at the Sand Dollar Lounge, and Melissa Asker, a bartender at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
Vegas Strong Resiliency Center hosts free tattoos for 1 October first responders
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the five-year anniversary of 1 October approaches, The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is teaming up with Healing Ink to recognize those who served that night. Tattoo artists from across the country who've suffered their own trauma were paired with a first responder for Thursday's...
Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
Check out Life Time in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Metro Lieutenant offers insight about capturing escaped inmates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A retired Metro Lieutenant spoke exclusively with News 3 about the latest prison escape and his experience leading an investigation to capture another high-profile escapee in 2005. Ted Snodgrass retired from the department in 2011 after nearly 30 years of service which included helping to...
Meet the Pattersons, bonds formed after 1 October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans stand united today as the community commemorates 1 October. Among those directly impacted by the tragic event are the Patterson's, recalling their pain and continued healing on this five-year anniversary. After speaking with the family, we discovered a connection between the family and...
Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
Asylum & Hotel Fear Haunted House now open for holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're wrapping up September, which means Halloween is just weeks away. But you can get scared this weekend as Hotel Fear and Asylum are opening today. Our Kyndell Kim visited the asylum to give us a sneak peek of what's in store. Check out the...
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection rideshare shooting that injured one woman
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that injured a woman while she was traveling in a rideshare last month. Robert Sult was arrested on Tuesday, September 27, after being identified by detectives as the suspect involved...
'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sound of music drifted out onto Casino Center Boulevard. A song about 58 angels, taken one horrible night five years ago. Thursday morning, a crowd of people listened and remembered, including Mynda Smith. Her sister Neysa Tonks is one of the victims killed at...
Las Vegas gas prices surge as west coast refineries shut down for maintenance
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Gas prices are once again through the roof in Las Vegas. They jumped another 13 cents, with locals now paying on average $5.34 a gallon. According to Triple-A, prices are .42 cents higher than they were a week ago and .50 cents higher than last month.
