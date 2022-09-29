ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
One October Remember Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hundreds joined today at the Clark City Amphitheater to remember the lives lost five years ago. Local survivors, along with other organizers, put the event together to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy in a meaningful way. The funds raised at the event will...
Cyclist dead two days after crash with semi-truck near Apex

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A bicyclist has died two days after colliding with a semi-truck near Apex, Nevada. The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 27, at Las Vegas Boulevard North, south of US-93, near the Love's Travel Stop. According to police, the cyclist was traveling north on Las Vegas...
Nightmare on Spring Mountain at The Sand Dollar Lounge

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The iconic Sand Dollar Lounge will once again transform itself into the 'Nightmare on Spring Mountain' this year. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Chase Gordon, lead purveyor of revelry at the Sand Dollar Lounge, and Melissa Asker, a bartender at the Sand Dollar Lounge.
Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
Escaped Luxor bomber arrested after tipster

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tip by a transit center employee in Las Vegas leads to the arrest of a convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion. Gabriel Delgadillo dialed 9-1-1 after a dispatcher working Wednesday...
18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
Check out Life Time in Summerlin

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
Meet the Pattersons, bonds formed after 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans stand united today as the community commemorates 1 October. Among those directly impacted by the tragic event are the Patterson's, recalling their pain and continued healing on this five-year anniversary. After speaking with the family, we discovered a connection between the family and...
Butterfly habitat reopens at Springs Preserve Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fall is finally here and butterflies are getting ready to take flight this season. Springs Preserve's seasonal Butterfly Habitat is coming back to Las Vegas. The collection of butterflies from around the country will be available from October 1 - November 21. Regular hours include...
1 person injured in shooting near Las Vegas Strip; victim dropped off at hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was dropped off at a hospital after being shot near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, police believe. Detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting reported around 2:50 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Circle, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
El Cortez Hotel completes 47 room remodeling efforts

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some vintage room at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino has completed their renovation efforts and are now ready to welcome guests. The 47 rooms, often dubbed the Original 47, are located above the casino floor and can only be accessed through a wooden staircase.
Asylum & Hotel Fear Haunted House now open for holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're wrapping up September, which means Halloween is just weeks away. But you can get scared this weekend as Hotel Fear and Asylum are opening today. Our Kyndell Kim visited the asylum to give us a sneak peek of what's in store. Check out the...
'Flight of Healing' sculpture unveiled ahead of 1 Oct. anniversary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sound of music drifted out onto Casino Center Boulevard. A song about 58 angels, taken one horrible night five years ago. Thursday morning, a crowd of people listened and remembered, including Mynda Smith. Her sister Neysa Tonks is one of the victims killed at...
