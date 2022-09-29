Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr explains why Klay Thompson won't play in Japan games
Klay Thompson was noticeably absent from Friday’s preseason opener in Japan. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters why Klay won’t be playing in the two overseas exhibitions.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Signing 6x NBA All-Star
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics are signing Blake Griffin. Last season, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 6.4 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets.
Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game
The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards put on a show in their Japan pre-season contest
Steph Curry Throws Alley-Oop To James Wiseman In Win Over Wizards
On Friday morning, Steph Curry threw an alley-oop to James Wiseman in the Golden State Warriors' 97-86 win over the Washington Wizards.
KXL
NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town
EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier
It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
CBS Sports
Washington Wizards 2022-23 NBA preview: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis look to form new duo in D.C.
Coming off of a forgettable 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish 12th in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards will be looking to bounce back and climb back into the playoff picture this season. The team has missed the postseason in three out of the last four seasons, and when they did make it in 2021, they lost to the 76ers in five games in the first round.
Sixers Rival Celtics Looking to Hire Former Head Coach for Help
Two head coaches are currently on the Boston Celtics' radar as Ime Udoka situation unfolds.
NBC Sports
Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan, Hachimura shines
The Washington Wizards lost to the Golden State Warriors 104-95 on Sunday morning in their second preseason game in Japan. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards weathered an early storm against the Warriors, who came out looking like the defending champs, to build a lead in the second half, only to see the end of Golden State's bench run away with the victory late in the fourth quarter. Once the benches were emptied, Mac McClung and former Go-Go prospect Pat Spencer went to work and closed out the win.
CBS Sports
Sacramento Kings 2022-23 NBA preview: De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis look to lead team back to postseason
Barring a disastrous collapse over the final week of the Major League Baseball season, the Seattle Mariners will soon make the playoffs as a wild card, ending a 20-year playoff drought which is currently the longest not only in the MLB but any major North American professional sports league. When...
Sacramento Kings now own 1 unfortunate sports record
Though there are still several weeks to go before the start of the new NBA season, Sacramento Kings fans may already want to look away. MLB’s Seattle Mariners officially ended their over two-decade-long playoff drought on Friday by clinching a postseason berth with a victory over the Oakland Athletics. Seattle had not made the playoffs since 2001, but that ended in dramatic fashion on Friday with a walk-off homer by Cal Raleigh (video here).
NBC Sports
Wizards exploring Japan before preseason game vs. Warriors
Before the Washington Wizards landed in Japan for a pair of preseason exhibition games this week, Kyle Kuzma noted that he wanted the experience to “mold” the squad and build camaraderie. “We have a lot of familiar faces around but we have a bunch of new players that...
Blake Griffin Triggers Some Comparisons to the Boston Celtics Signing of Bill Walton in 1985
The Boston Celtics' signing of Blake Griffin has some similarities to when they inked Bill Walton to a deal back in 1985. The post Blake Griffin Triggers Some Comparisons to the Boston Celtics Signing of Bill Walton in 1985 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
