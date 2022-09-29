ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Machida
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Kyle Kuzma
KXL

NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town

EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
The Detroit Free Press

NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier

It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Washington Wizards 2022-23 NBA preview: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis look to form new duo in D.C.

Coming off of a forgettable 2021-22 campaign that saw them finish 12th in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards will be looking to bounce back and climb back into the playoff picture this season. The team has missed the postseason in three out of the last four seasons, and when they did make it in 2021, they lost to the 76ers in five games in the first round.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Warriors#Japanese#Saitama Super Arena#Rakuten#Nissan Motor Co
NBC Sports

Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan, Hachimura shines

The Washington Wizards lost to the Golden State Warriors 104-95 on Sunday morning in their second preseason game in Japan. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards weathered an early storm against the Warriors, who came out looking like the defending champs, to build a lead in the second half, only to see the end of Golden State's bench run away with the victory late in the fourth quarter. Once the benches were emptied, Mac McClung and former Go-Go prospect Pat Spencer went to work and closed out the win.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Sacramento Kings now own 1 unfortunate sports record

Though there are still several weeks to go before the start of the new NBA season, Sacramento Kings fans may already want to look away. MLB’s Seattle Mariners officially ended their over two-decade-long playoff drought on Friday by clinching a postseason berth with a victory over the Oakland Athletics. Seattle had not made the playoffs since 2001, but that ended in dramatic fashion on Friday with a walk-off homer by Cal Raleigh (video here).
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Wizards exploring Japan before preseason game vs. Warriors

Before the Washington Wizards landed in Japan for a pair of preseason exhibition games this week, Kyle Kuzma noted that he wanted the experience to “mold” the squad and build camaraderie. “We have a lot of familiar faces around but we have a bunch of new players that...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
WNBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy