Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Lakers-Friendly New Balance 550 Pack Receives Release Date
The New Balance 550 is arguably the breakout sneaker of the year, having quickly expanded upon its classic two-tone lineup with experimental colorways and collaborations. The latest offerings call back to the silhouette’s ’80s basketball roots with two Los Angeles Lakers-inspired gold and purple-toned colorways. The two new...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Presto Surfaces in "Tour Yellow"
Following the release of a “Tie-Dye” pack, the Air Presto silhouette now returns in a New York taxi-like “Tour Yellow” colorway. The upcoming offering features a yellow neoprene base with black embroidery across the toe box and tongue tab. The toe cap and lace cage are...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the x Stüssy cap and Chrome Hearts tees, HBX Archives is back with a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items for week 89. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk High Sees Slashed Uppers in "Reverse Panda" Palette
Has made it clear that the Dunk is here to stay. The sportswear giant has supplied wearers with one colorway after another and is persistent in its journey of shelf domination. A few palettes have already become classic in the eyes of Nike, the most notable being the simplistic “Panda” rendition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
The Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Archive" Dropped at Kohl's
When Tom Sachs and produced the General Purpose Shoe through their collaborative NikeCraft label, Sachs made it clear that his goal with the silhouette — often referred to as the GPS — was accessibility. He implored consumers not to pay resell for the GPS as it would be “restocked” and “perennial,” and ran memorable ad campaigns that playfully derided his own design as “boring,” while also stating that creativity was “the enemy.” Sachs jumped through a lot of hoops to ensure that the GPS was a shoe of the people, and his biggest effort yet was stocking large quantities of it at a retailer that’s about as far from the standard definition of sneakerhead “cool” as you can imagine: Kohl’s, who, yesterday, announced that the shoes were available at a select number of their stores.
hypebeast.com
Hiroshi Fujiwara Spotted in Unreleased fragment design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Colorway
Travis Scott‘s return to the public spotlight means that fans of his can expect to see more footwear collaborations with the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand to roll out. In the coming months, the Cactus Jack rap icon is expected to focus on the Air Jordan 1 Low OG silhouette as he’s confirmed to have “Sail Black,” “Olive” and “Black Phantom” colorways in the works. However, rumors of a fourth iteration and new collaboration with fragment design have now stirred up as Hiroshi Fujiwara was recently spotted courtside at an NBA preseason matchup rocking an unreleased colorway.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Gets Hit With a "Lucky Green" Getup
One cheeky sneaker method that Michael Jordan‘s imprint will indulge in is utilizing the color palettes of his basketball rivals to create newer footwear colorways. His iconic battles against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics have been immortalized through various “Lucky Green” Jordan iterations. The motif has been seen on models like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and the Air Jordan 13, and now the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate is being cooked up with the same presentation.
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Brings Back Its Archival Camouflage '090 Pattern For FW22
As Stone Island continues the rollout of their expansive FW22 line, they’ve dug into their archives to revive the archival Camouflage ‘090 pattern, a richly-colored woodland camouflage print that was originally released in three color schemes and has been altered with new vertical or diagonal shading for a new generation of Stoney stans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Clark Atlanta University Gets Its Own Nike Dunk Low Colorway
Dunks continue to be the center of attention for and its lifestyle category, and one pattern that the brand has consistently honed in on is its collegiate motifs. We’ve seen the Swoosh bring back a plethora of “Be True to Your School” offerings, and now it’s set to go on a streak with more university-inspired makeups such as this Dunk Low for Clark Atlanta University.
hypebeast.com
Suicoke Welcomes the FUROSHIKI "Futon" to Its FW22 Fold
With Suicoke, the drive for fostering new ways to elevate footwear silhouettes is constant. Whether it be the brand’s signature sandal models or collaborative Vibram shoes, the products typically center on forward-facing designs. To further this cadence, Suicoke introduces the new FUROSHIKI silhouette into its Fall/Winter 2022 fold. The...
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf and New Balance Unveil the Latest 997G
The latest colorway of the Malbon Golf x New Balance 997G has arrived, welcome news for fans of past iterations of the shoe. Aesthetically, the shoes come dressed in neutral shades of cream and gray along with black piping and accents, white laces and lining. A gum colored sole gives a nod to both brands’ heavy skate influence, and Malbon logos are placed along the heel, tongue and insole.
hypebeast.com
Côte&ciel's FW22 Collection Delicately Balances Fabrics, Form and Functionality
Previewed earlier this year, Parisian luggage brand côte&ciel’s FW22 collection marries a melange of materials and fabrics to create a functional offer ready for most occasions. Launching in two key ranges, the collection sees new styles debut as well as the return of some brand staples. The INFINITY...
hypebeast.com
Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Reverse Mocha" Raked in 3.8 Million SNKRS Entries
Anytime Travis Scott‘s name is tied to a product initiative — especially on the footwear side — it’s bound to garner a considerable amount of attention. The Houston-born rapper teamed up with Jordan Brand this past Summer to release his highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” collaboration, and it turns out that it was his biggest launch to date.
hypebeast.com
Satisfy Swathes norda's 001 Trail Runner in Shimmering Silver
Satisfy and norda first joined forces back in July — creating a peace-and-silence-themed “Jadeite” take on the 001 trail runner — and now they’re heading back to the great outdoors with their second effort, a shimmering silver-swathed iteration of the 001. It’s as fast as a speeding bullet, twice as stylish and even sets foot in the world of web3 though a unique “token” program.
hypebeast.com
Cecilie Bahnsen's ASICS Collaboration Will Put a Spring (Flower) In Your Step
For Cecilie Bahnsen‘s second Paris Fashion Week show, we were treated to more than just a pastel rainbow of dresses ready to twirl in, as the Copenhagen-based designer presented not one, but seven collaborative. sneakers. Taking on the ASICS GEL-1130 and GEL-1090, the designer followed up on her previous...
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ Re-Releases the Virgil Abloh and Jenny Holzer T-Shirt to Benefit Planned Parenthood
Off-White™ has re-released the Virgil Abloh and Jenny Holzer T-shirt, with the intention of raising funds for Planned Parenthood, a non-profit organization that offers reproductive health care in the United States and across the world. The short-sleeve, white T-shirt reinvents Holzer’s revered 1986 work Abuse of Power Comes as...
hypebeast.com
Moncler Launches Limited-Edition Maya 70 Down Jacket on HBX
Following the premiere of ’s short fashion film and the reveal of its Extraordinary Forever campaign, the Italian fashion house has just unveiled a limited-edition down jacket, dubbed Moncler Maya 70, that has just arrived on HBX. As indicated in its name, the latest design subtly reimagines the Maya...
hypebeast.com
CFCL’s New Collection Presented a Range of Volumes for Spring/Summer 2023
Designed by Yusuke Takahashi – formerly of ISSEY MIYAKE MEN – the new collection from Clothing For Contemporary Life (CFCL) presented a range of volumes for Spring/Summer 2023. Marked as “Vol. 5” for the brand, the new collection centered around the color blue and contrasting proportions (extended, inflated...
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson and UNIQLO's FW22 Collection is "Minimalism at Play"
UNIQLO and Jonathan Anderson’s London-based label JW Anderson are reconnecting once again this Fall/Winter 2022, marking the 5th anniversary of the popular collaboration between the duo. For the upcoming series, JW Anderson delivers a range of simple, cozy, and accessible pieces which JWA imagines would live in harmony with a British modernist house.
hypebeast.com
Ann Demeulemeester SS23 Melds Sharp Tailoring and Fluid Design Codes
After curating an anthology showcase in June as Pitti Uomo 102’s Guest of Honor, Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester has returned to Paris Fashion Week’s runway to showcase her latest Spring/Summer 2023 cuts. From beginning to conclusion, the House’s latest offering disregards color codes, opting almost exclusively for all-black...
Comments / 0