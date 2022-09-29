ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.

North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Miss Texas USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss USA pageant

TEXAS — Miss Texas USA on Monday beat out 50 other women to be crowned Miss USA. R’Bonney Gabriel won the Miss USA title at the annual pageant in Reno, Nevada. Gabriel is the first Filipina American Miss Texas USA to win the national pageant. This is also the first time a Miss Texas USA has won since Crystal Stewart in 2008.
TEXAS STATE
Fall foliage part of Hudson Valley's tourism season

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the start of New York’s 2022 fall foliage and travel season campaign to showcase popular fall activities and attractions throughout the state. As the president of Hudson Valley Tourism, Amanda Dana has seen a decrease in visitors due to COVID-19, but she says she’s...
WARWICK, NY
New York legislation would clarify uncertainty over reenactments, 21 gun salutes

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. -- Roughly 20% of Old Fort Niagara's revenue is derived from large events with historical reenactments. Executive Director Robert Emerson said with things like admissions, concessions and gift shop sales, it adds up to about $200,000 a year. "If that piece is missing, we're going to be in...
POLITICS
Churches challenge New York's bar on guns in sensitive locations

More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
LAW
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22

Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
ELECTIONS
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY

Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County

​​ELLICOTT, N.Y. — ​Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York

Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
POLITICS
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward

New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LaFayette Apple Festival 2022: What you need to know

It's apple picking season again in Cental New York, meaning it's time for the 49th annual LaFayette Apple Festival. The festival, designed to showcase New York's local apple crop, agriculture and the best of small town America will play host to hundreds of vendors with food, drink and entertainment for the entire family.
LAFAYETTE, NY

