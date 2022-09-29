Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy Arkansas provides several bill assistance programs
Although the weather is cooling off, Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers. One-time bill credits, charitable contributions and weatherization efforts are just a few of the offerings provided to help ease the strain of higher bills caused by record temperatures this summer. For July and...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Century Farms will be named Monday
The Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for at least 100 years. The 37 newly inducted Century Farms are located in the following 25 counties: Arkansas, Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clark, Cleveland, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Faulkner, Franklin, Fulton, Garland, Independence, Izard, Lincoln, Lonoke, Newton, Perry, Prairie, Pulaski, Searcy, Van Buren and White.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, September 27
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jamie Jay Mahaffey, 3530 Hwy 79 N, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 26. Union. John David Reed, 346 Colony East Drive, El Dorado;...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers down in South Arkansas
South Arkansas COVID-19 cases fell on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,290. Total Active Cases: 28, down three since Friday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,162. Total Deaths:...
magnoliareporter.com
Members appointed to conservation districts
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission made recent appointments and recent appointments to conservation districts in the state. Conservation districts are political subdivisions of the State of Arkansas created by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1937 for the purpose of providing locally led conservation of the state’s land and water resources. Each district is governed by a board of five directors, including three elected by resident landowners and two appointed by the Natural Resources Commission.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas alligator season over with 157 tags
Arkansans looking for one of the state’s most exciting hunts wrapped up their efforts last weekend with the conclusion of the 2022 alligator hunting season. When first light began to break Monday morning, signaling the end of the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, 157 alligators had been tagged and reported to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
magnoliareporter.com
Whom or what will you nominate for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame?
Nominations for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of Arkansas Heritage, will open on Saturday. Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said the program celebrates Arkansas’s unique culinary heritage. “Food plays an integral role in our Arkansas history and heritage,”...
