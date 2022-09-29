ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LCU starts home stand with easy victory

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Lily Bickley hit .533 with nine kills and Lubbock Christian University swept Midwestern State 25-14, 25-11, 25-16 on Wednesday night in the first of three Lone Star Conference home matches in four days for the Lady Chaps.

Aaliyah Gray and Kiana Fallaha added eight and seven kills, respectively, helping LCU (6-10, 2-3) post a season-high .293 attack percentage. Sage Chain added five kills while hitting .714. The Lady Chaps matched a season high with nine aces, including two each from Sailey Six, Mady McCully and Zoe Parker.

Other category leaders for LCU were Kayton Genenbacher with 33 assists, Kendall Mahaney with 11 digs and Kalli Dalland with five blocks.

Kelli Ell had seven kills for Midwestern State (3-14, 1-4).

LCU takes on St. Edward's (5-10, 2-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at the Rip Griffin Center and St. Mary's (6-9, 2-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

LCU women's soccer

Abby Kone made two saves in a shutout, helping Lubbock Christian University battle No. 10 West Texas A&M to a scoreless draw Wednesday night in a Lone Star Conference match at LCU.

The Lady Buffs outshot the Lady Chaps 12-11, but LCU had a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal. West Texas A&M goalkeeper Reagan Heelan made seven saves, including two each on Lexi De La Cruz and Julie Shahi.

LCU (6-0-5, 3-0-2) is one point behind conference leaders St. Edward's (8-1-1, 4-0) and Angelo State (9-1-1, 4-1) in the LSC standings. West Texas A&M (7-1-1, 1-1-1) won its first seven matches of the season before losing to Dallas Baptist on Saturday.

The Lady Chaps are back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday at UT Tyler (6-1-2, 1-1-2).

kswo.com

Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

City of Burkburnett clarifies garbage rate increase

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Many residents in Burkburnett woke up Thursday morning a little confused and angry after seeing a report of a drastic increase in their garbage pickup rate. It turns out that the report gave the correct numbers, but not in the correct format. They were presented incorrectly,...
BURKBURNETT, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Active duty Army soldiers prepare for new payment schedule

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will now only be one payment schedule option for active duty soldiers, which starts on October 1. “When soldiers are financially solvent and financially independent, then they’re better able to focus on their mission,” said Daniel Farrell, a financial readiness specialist at Fort Sill.
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls woman opens travel business downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls gained a new business downtown while the iconic Big Blue added another tenant on Thursday, September 29, 2022. That’s when Chelsea Hadden officially cut the ribbon and opened her office for Tip Top Travel Services. In the days of websites and apps...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
