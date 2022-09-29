ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Bardstown Man Charged After Shooting Deputy Sheriff

Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged a Bardstown man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland just after 4 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy was shot in...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Man found dead in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Hazel Street around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, according to a press release. Officers located a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
‘Disturbing’ Tolerance Of Misconduct At Louisville Jail, Consultant Report Says

A 20-page report on Louisville’s jail written by an expert on in-custody deaths hired by the city earlier this year characterized the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections as an outdated, poorly designed facility where bad management, substandard practices and a “disturbing” tolerance of poor performance and misconduct by staff have created safety risks for the people incarcerated there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Officials identify man, woman found dead near vehicle in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed a death investigation was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Charges Against Driver Dismissed

A man who was arrested after a crash on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace that injured four people on August 30 will not be facing any criminal charges. The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually ran a red light, which caused the crash. Shively police said he then left the scene of the crash.
SHIVELY, KY
Home Incarceration Officers Finds Guns, Drugs And Money

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers found guns, drugs and money during a home check. When the officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
LOUISVILLE, KY

