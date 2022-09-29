A man who was arrested after a crash on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace that injured four people on August 30 will not be facing any criminal charges. The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone and eventually ran a red light, which caused the crash. Shively police said he then left the scene of the crash.

SHIVELY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO