Virginia State

Virginia Gov. Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting Friday.

Executive Order 22 can be viewed HERE .

Declaring a State of Emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians are advised to prepare for potential severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating resources and information to prepare for this storm. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts with local, state, and federal officials.

Recommendations for Virginians

  • Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available HERE .
  • Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to keep your household safe before, during, and after the storm, CLICK HERE .
  • Stay informed. Virginians can follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

DC News Now

Virginia AG Miyares pushes back against changes to gun buying

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is one of two dozen Republican Attorneys General who signed a letter in opposition to a new policy that would allow credit card companies to more accurately track purchases at gun shops. The new policy adds a four-digit code, known as a Merchant Category Code […]
VIRGINIA STATE
