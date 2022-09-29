Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge a ‘bad boy,’ fierce rival says
The Yankees may have the right stuff to finally slay the Astros in the postseason and reach the World Series. Houston’s manager Dusty Baker believes the Yankees will have the best player on the field: Aaron Judge. “He’s a bad boy,” Baker told the “R2C2″ podcast with CC Sabathia...
Fans miss Aaron Judge's 61 HR ball, Jays bullpen coach gets it to Judge
TORONTO, ON — When Aaron Judge's American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto's bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up — a souvenir worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars. “Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is...
Monty has had best seat in the house for 2 home run chases
ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Montgomery has had one of his most memorable seasons in professional baseball, making 32 starts, enduring a jolting trade from the Yankees to the Cardinals and winning six of nine decisions with St. Louis to put himself in position for a playoff start. However, that’s not...
Cease's Cy Young case goes to the voters
SAN DIEGO -- If true justice existed among the Major League Baseball gods, there would have been a better finish to Dylan Cease’s remarkable 2022 campaign. Not necessarily something as spectacular as a no-hitter, which Cease missed by one out and one Luis Arraez single on Sept. 3 in Chicago. But something more along the lines of six scoreless innings with seven or eight strikeouts would have made sense for the American League Cy Young candidate Saturday night against the Padres at Petco Park.
The best postseason performances by impending free agents
The bright lights of postseason baseball will provide impending free agents such as Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Edwin Díaz one last chance to show potential suitors what they can do against elite competition. They’ll look to join the list of star free agents who have risen to the...
Sox remain flustered by Blue Jays in lopsided loss
TORONTO -- The question posed to Red Sox manager Alex Cora to start his Saturday postgame press conference seemed fitting enough, considering his team had just lost, 10-0, to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, directly on the heels of a 9-0 blowout loss on Friday. “How tough was it...
Ohtani inks $30M deal for '23, gets 2 awards, extends career-best hit streak
ANAHEIM -- The Angels avoided arbitration with Shohei Ohtani on Saturday, as they signed the two-way star to a one-year deal worth $30 million for the 2023 season. Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, remains set to be a free agent after next year. Ohtani, who was honored before the Angels'...
Persistence paying off for Bañuelos in Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS -- Manny Bañuelos had heard the bad news before. He was being demoted. Over the last decade, Bañuelos had heard the spiel plenty of times. What differed was where he was being sent. He was not going to Triple-A, Double-A, Single-A. He had been demoted to...
Lucky No. 13: Haase's homer lifts Tigers, young fan
DETROIT -- Eric Haase had a lot to enjoy from Saturday’s 3-2 Tigers win over the Twins, from catching a well-pitched game to helping guide some pitchers out of jams to hitting a home run and advancing the eventual deciding run on a deep fly ball. But before he could regroup from the Tigers’ ninth win in their past 11 games, he had to stick around on the field and see someone who had a bigger day -- the boy who caught his home run on the fly.
In line for G1 start in Wild Card, McClanahan keeps trending up
HOUSTON -- The Rays woke up Saturday morning with the satisfaction of having secured a spot in the postseason. They may not know where they’ll take the field next weekend, but they’ll be playing playoff baseball somewhere. That mission has been accomplished. In the meantime, as manager Kevin...
'It feels terrible': Mets relinquish NL East lead
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta knowing that they could put themselves in position to clinch a division title on Sunday night by winning each of the first two games of their pivotal series against the Braves. Of course, it's no small task to go on the road against...
Another look at Ohtani's near no-hitter
ANAHEIM -- It was yet another unbelievable performance from two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani on Thursday night against the A’s. Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, only to lose it on a two-out single from Conner Capel that just got past a diving Livan Soto at shortstop. Despite losing the no-hit bid, Ohtani had an incredible night, as he threw eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and also went 2-for-4 with an RBI single at the plate to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.
Marlins see Cabrera 'living up to his stuff'
MILWAUKEE -- Hype steadily grew over the past few years for Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera, but injuries kept holding back the 2021 Top 100 prospect. Though an aggravated right ankle issue cut short his season finale after three perfect innings in Saturday night’s 4-3 comeback win over the Brewers at American Family Field, Cabrera showed promise in his first extended stint in the big leagues.
Jansen heating up as Toronto pushes for WC home field
TORONTO -- The beauty of having one of baseball’s youngest lineups? They can still bounce back from a night of popping bottles and be ready to roll the next day. The Blue Jays blew the doors off the Red Sox once again Saturday at Rogers Centre, with their 10-0 win representing the team's second shutout in as many days. Toronto’s lineup was relentless, out-hitting Boston, 21-5, and the team’s win keeps it in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Series.
Judge held without homer; one point behind in AL batting race
NEW YORK -- During their long-awaited meeting earlier this week in the bowels of Rogers Centre, Aaron Judge shook hands with Roger Maris Jr., who advised the Yankees slugger to "knock the top off of Yankee Stadium" with his 62nd home run. That has not happened yet, but there is still time.
Lyles dominates Yanks, but O's are eliminated
NEW YORK -- It was a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, and Orioles right-hander Jordan Lyles knew the fans wanted to see Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge break Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 homers. Unfortunately for the fans, Judge didn't hit a...
Yanks' bullpen takes hit with Holmes, Britton injured
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have six regular-season games remaining, and with closer Clay Holmes expected to be unavailable until at least the American League Division Series, they must iron out an alternate road map to the ninth inning. Holmes sustained a right shoulder strain during an appearance in the...
Rays' path to playoffs: How the underdogs did it again
HOUSTON -- At one point Friday night, Corey Kluber moved to a corner of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park, away from the spraying champagne and beer showers, and smiled as the Rays’ post-clinch party raged on. The veteran starter has taken part in plenty of similar celebrations, but experience doesn’t dull the enjoyment.
'It means everything': Toronto enjoys delayed celebration
TORONTO -- Finally, 30 hours after the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the postseason, the champagne popped. The Blue Jays clinched quietly on Thursday, watching from home on their off-day as an Orioles loss made the math work. Friday’s 9-0 win over the Red Sox moved the Blue Jays another step toward their ultimate goal of clinching home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Series, but this celebration was happening win or lose.
Plesac shakes off rust in last start before playoffs
CLEVELAND -- This wasn’t supposed to be Zach Plesac’s best start of the season. The Guardians knew going into Saturday’s 7-1 loss to the Royals at Progressive Field that Plesac’s time on the rubber was going to be limited. It marked his first start since Aug. 27, when he suffered a fractured right hand in a start in which he punched the mound out of frustration after he gave up a home run in Seattle.
