Flower Mound, TX

Hundreds Participate in Keep Flower Mound Beautiful Event

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful (KFMB) put on another great Trash-Off and Recycling Drop-Off event last weekend! Thank you to the more than 300 volunteers who helped pick up trash around town and staff the event. At the Recycling Drop-Off, 391 people brought their hard-to-recycle items, helping us keep them out of the landfill. Additionally, the Flower Mound Police Department collected 75 pounds of old and unused medications. You also helped us collect 115 pounds of plastic bags and film. While we’re still waiting on the final weight of all the trash and recycling that was picked up, we do know you helped collect 111 bags of trash and 47 bags of recycling.
SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

This volunteer led, fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
October Special Event: Mah Jongg Tournament

This tournament will be played in four, 60-minute rounds. The tournament also includes lunch, refreshments, and prizes. Participants must fill out a registration form at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk and pay cash or check by September 29. Space is limited. Sponsored by Family Solutions by Laura.
Flower Mound Fire Department to Host Annual Open House

We are one week away from the Flower Mound Fire Department’s Open House! Join them at Fire Station #5 (800 Spinks Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 8. You’ll be able to check out their fire trucks, watch a vehicle extrication, train on how to use a fire extinguisher, and much more. We hope to see you there!
