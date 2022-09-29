We are one week away from the Flower Mound Fire Department’s Open House! Join them at Fire Station #5 (800 Spinks Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 8. You’ll be able to check out their fire trucks, watch a vehicle extrication, train on how to use a fire extinguisher, and much more. We hope to see you there!

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO