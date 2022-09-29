ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance

This volunteer led, fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

