Gila Bend, AZ

KTAR.com

Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead after shooting in Gila Bend

GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a shooting happened during a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed. Officials say the suspects left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
GILA BEND, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell

United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Police investigating body found inside burning car

The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Gila Bend, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Gila Bend, AZ
Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer

PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
PARKER, AZ
KTAR.com

8 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during 4-month DEA operation

PHOENIX – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency on Wednesday announced the seizure 10 million-plus fentanyl pills, the vast majority in Arizona, during a just-completed enforcement operation targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid. The DEA said more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLD-TV

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tribunenewsnow.com

Drugs valued at $640,000 seized in routine traffic stop

On Sept. 17, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile marker 292 near the Holbrook area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle. The search revealed approximately 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man who was shot by police as he was walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven filled with people was armed with guns, loaded magazines, knives and an axe and thought demons were after him. The man was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Ries Manning, who was released from the hospital and booked on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ

