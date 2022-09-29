Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
AZFamily
Two dead after shooting in Gila Bend
GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a shooting happened during a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed. Officials say the suspects left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
theprescotttimes.com
US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell
United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
AZFamily
Phoenix Police investigating body found inside burning car
The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that’ll impact Flagstaff for years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The burn scar left...
KTAR.com
FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer
PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
'Body broker' found guilty of dumping 24 human body parts in Arizona
A man who operated a business that sold body parts to medical schools was found guilty of dumping 24 separate body parts in two locations in Arizona.
KTAR.com
8 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during 4-month DEA operation
PHOENIX – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency on Wednesday announced the seizure 10 million-plus fentanyl pills, the vast majority in Arizona, during a just-completed enforcement operation targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid. The DEA said more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized...
AZFamily
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after allegedly shooting her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a...
kyma.com
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
clayconews.com
Austin, Texas: OPERATION LONE STAR Defends against Human Trafficking, Weapon and Drug Smuggling
Austin, TX (September 30, 2022) - Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.
12news.com
Arizona man spent decades stealing identities. Now a judge's ordered him to pay $1.3M in restitution
PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution after he spent decades using stolen identities to obtain Social Security benefits. John Logan Capps III, 71, of Fort Mohave has pleaded guilty to stealing government funds and was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
tribunenewsnow.com
Drugs valued at $640,000 seized in routine traffic stop
On Sept. 17, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile marker 292 near the Holbrook area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle. The search revealed approximately 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival. It's been three days since...
Man found dead in burning car in west Phoenix
Early Friday, police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a vehicle on fire. At the scene, they located a man dead inside the vehicle.
AZFamily
6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
KTAR.com
Arizona mother makes stunning recovery from near death in 2017 Las Vegas shooting
PHOENIX — Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. Among the hundreds who were injured at the event was Jovanna Calzadillas of San Tan Valley. She was struck in the head by a bullet.
Pima County to receive millions to help prevent overdose deaths
Pima County received the first installment of opioid settlement money, which will help provide resources in order to reduce opioid deaths.
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
AZFamily
Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man who was shot by police as he was walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven filled with people was armed with guns, loaded magazines, knives and an axe and thought demons were after him. The man was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Ries Manning, who was released from the hospital and booked on Wednesday.
