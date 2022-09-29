Read full article on original website
Related
Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry shades ESPN model, proves he’s still the ‘petty king’
On the eve of the next NBA season, the self-titled "petty king" is still happily at it.
ESPN
Klay Thompson to sit out both Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan
SAITAMA, Japan -- Klay Thompson will not play in either of the Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan, coach Steve Kerr announced. Kerr said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the Warriors go through a condensed training camp. "Just feel more comfortable giving him...
Why was Ben Simmons traded from the 76ers? Here's how much he was fined in the NBA
Ben Simmons' hostile relationship in 2021 with the coaching staff of the Philadelphia 76ers led to him being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Sporting News
Why James Wiseman's preseason showing vs. Wizards has Warriors' Steve Kerr giddy
It's only preseason, but James Wiseman sure looked good in Golden State's win over Washington on Friday. In the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Wizards as part of this year's NBA Japan Games, Wiseman played 23 minutes off the bench and was the game's leading scorer with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds, tying him with the Wizards' Rui Hachimura for game-high honors.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
Warriors' most meaningful offseason pickup might turn out to be BTS
While on tour in Japan, Steph Curry and the Dubs may have added a second K-pop superstar to their fan base.
Watch: Steph Curry finds James Wiseman for alley-oop vs. Wizards in Japan
The development and fit for James Wiseman will be something to monitor for the Golden State Warriors in the preseason. After playing only 39 games in his rookie year and missing all of his sophomore season due to a knee injury, Wiseman is slated to be back on the court for the Warriors throughout the preseason campaign.
Sporting News
Projecting Warriors' starting, closing lineup for 2022-23 season: Who will join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?
The Warriors will look slightly different after winning their fourth championship in eight seasons. While Golden State's core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remains the same, the franchise underwent a few changes this summer. The Warriors were able to re-sign starting center Kevon Looney in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXL
NBA Returning Briefly To Seattle Monday With Blazers In Town
EATTLE (AP) – The NBA makes its latest brief return to Seattle on Monday night when the Los Angeles Clippers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup will be the first NBA contest in Seattle since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played a preseason game that was the last sporting event inside KeyArena before it was gutted and rebuilt into Climate Pledge Arena.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Sacramento Kings now own 1 unfortunate sports record
Though there are still several weeks to go before the start of the new NBA season, Sacramento Kings fans may already want to look away. MLB’s Seattle Mariners officially ended their over two-decade-long playoff drought on Friday by clinching a postseason berth with a victory over the Oakland Athletics. Seattle had not made the playoffs since 2001, but that ended in dramatic fashion on Friday with a walk-off homer by Cal Raleigh (video here).
Best NBA jerseys in 2022 and All-Time
The NBA has always been known to have a colorful array of basketball jerseys. Unlike other sports leagues, like the
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2016 NBA Champion Signs With New Team
2016 NBA Champion Jordan McRae has signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. The 31-year-old played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets over four seasons.
Longest championship droughts and playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB and pro sports
What is the longest championship drought ever? While there are great dynasties throughout sports history, plenty of NFL, NBA, NHL
NFL・
FOX Sports
NBA returning briefly to Seattle; questions of future loom
SEATTLE (AP) — An NBA preseason game may not seem like a benchmark moment, even in a basketball-hungry city like Seattle, but Jamal Crawford believes there's value even in an exhibition. “It reignites a whole new generation of kids who need to see this,” said Crawford, a Seattle native...
Comments / 0