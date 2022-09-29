Read full article on original website
State of Texas: Abbott or O’Rourke? Debate helps some undecided voters choose
Polling released earlier in the week by Emerson College Polling and The Hill showed Abbott with an 8-point lead over O'Rourke. The challenger faces the challenge of winning over a shrinking pool of undecided voters.
Gov. Greg Abbott stumbles when pressed at debate on Texas' restrictive abortion ban
When asked about rape and incest victims, the governor pointed to a state program that offers baby supplies to pregnant women.
2022 Midterm Elections Page: What you need to know
The goal of this page is to be a one stop shop for all necessary information needed to prepare voters for the upcoming midterm election. Below are descriptions of candidates running for different races in Dallas County area as well as state and national congressional offices. U.S. Representative District 30.
Blame game: gubernatorial candidates square off at UTRGV
In the only gubernatorial debate leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, Texas Gov. and Republican incumbent Greg Abbott faced off tonight against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke in the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex without a single person in the auditorium. In a campaign that has been heating up...
Texas governor debate recap: Fact checking Beto, Abbott claims on immigration, taxes
Check here for updates.
Texas governor’s debate: Abbott, O’Rourke split on abortion, power grid, guns
Who will be Texas' governor in 2023?
Texas political parties react to Governor candidate debate
Democrats and Republicans had different hopes for the outcome of Friday night's governor candidate debate. One side hoping to mobilize the youth vote, the other banking on the economy to bring in ballots.
This New Ad From Mi Familia Attacks Governor Abbott For Failing the Latino Community
Ad attacking Governor AbbottScreenshot from Mi Familia video. A new ad came out and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the seat in Austin on November 8.
Debate dials: Undecided voters will react in real time during Abbott-O’Rourke debate
Not only can you hear from the two candidates vying for the role of governor of Texas on Friday night, we’re giving you the opportunity to see how undecided voters in Texas are reacting to what’s said live during the event.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Other GOP Peddlers of Dehumanizing “Invasion” Conspiracies Must Answer for Texas Migrant Killings
Mario Carrillo: “As an El Paso native, the West Texas shootings hit home for me. As a Texas voter, I want to hear Greg Abbott’s explanation at tonight’s debate – will he own his role and responsibility for fostering a dangerous and dehumanizing climate that has led to violence?
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
Uvalde victims' parents pressure Abbott on gun control ahead of governor debate
The families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting challenged Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on his opposition to tougher gun laws Friday, per AP. The big picture: Following the deadliest school shooting in the state's history, the topic of gun control is likely to...
SMU Debate Students Watch Abbott and O'Rourke Face Off in Gubernatorial Debate
On a Friday night with lots of choices, a handful of SMU students stayed on campus to see if Beto O’Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott could stay on topic in what is likely their only televised debate. While Abbott and O’Rourke sprinted through nearly a dozen issues in 55...
Victoria County Republican and Democratic Party chairs on gubernatorial debate
VICTORIA, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke faced off Friday night in their only face-to-face debate in the Texas Governor’s race. In Friday night’s debate, Governor Abbott and O’Rourke were asked about immigration, gun control, abortion, police, the Texas energy grid, and education.
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
No one can remember the last time a Republican ran for a countywide seat in this Texas county
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Just across the river from Mexico, near the southern tip of Texas, Starr County sits as one of the poorest in the state. It’s also one of the most Democratic. When was the last time a Republican ran against you, I asked Starr...
Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Bowie
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Bowie, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.
Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot
With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
