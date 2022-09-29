ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

dallasexaminer.com

2022 Midterm Elections Page: What you need to know

The goal of this page is to be a one stop shop for all necessary information needed to prepare voters for the upcoming midterm election. Below are descriptions of candidates running for different races in Dallas County area as well as state and national congressional offices. U.S. Representative District 30.
TEXAS STATE
utrgvrider.com

Blame game: gubernatorial candidates square off at UTRGV

In the only gubernatorial debate leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, Texas Gov. and Republican incumbent Greg Abbott faced off tonight against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke in the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex without a single person in the auditorium. In a campaign that has been heating up...
EDINBURG, TX
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Bowie

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Bowie, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot

With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE

