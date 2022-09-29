Read full article on original website
technode.global
India's Lissun raises $1M Pre-Seed round from IvyCap Ventures and others
Lissun, an India-based full-stack solution for mental and emotional healthcare, has announced close of its $1 million Pre-Seed fundraise round. The round led by IvyCap Ventures witnessed participation from syndicates like We Founder Circle and Supermorpheous, Lissun said in a statement on Friday. Angel investors like Unacdemy Co-Founder and Chief...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
TechCrunch
Can this startup solve the HR headache that is digital nomads? It just raised $12M to try
Back in 2014, FlatClub had an apartment rental platform. But a chance encounter encouraged them to pivot in 2017 to become Benivo, a B2B SaaS HR platform solution for mobile or moving workforces. They then used the funding and revenues from the consumer business to scale up the new company.
techunwrapped.com
Founder Institute, the pre-seed accelerator, reaffirms its presence in Madrid
Founder Institute reactivates its presence in Madrid in the Impact Hub spaces of the capital. to mark the occasion will celebrate the Kickstart Madrid event tomorrow: promoting the new generation of startups. Leaders from the Madrid ecosystem will share their views on opportunities and tools for early-stage startups. Is accelerator,...
Foot Locker's LEED Initiative Invests In Black Entrepreneurs
Foot Locker, Inc. is dedicated to supporting Black Entrepreneurs through its Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) Initiative that boasts a $200 million commitment to the Black community. To date, the company has pumped nearly $54 million into partnerships geared towards economic and educational opportunities in the Black community. This...
StreetInsider.com
MIT Consumer Edtech Startup Out Of The Box Education Launches World's First Classroom-in-a-Box with Digital Platform for Children
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. An all-in-one, modular educational unit for children ages 2+ and above, creating meaningful learning and playing experiences anywhere. Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States - September 25, 2022 — Out Of The Box Education,...
daystech.org
Tech News: Bloomberg Tax Provision integrates domestic U.S. tax rates for first time
Cloud accounting supplier Xero has entered a partnership with building administration software program supplier Procore Technologies, Inc. to combine their apps. The new integration, obtainable on the Xero App Store, allows customers and their advisors to attach subject and again workplace groups with real-time monetary information within the cloud. … Corporate card and spend administration options firm Brex introduced a brand new integration with Netsuite. All transactions, together with bank card, rewards, reimbursements, collections and extra, can now be exported on to NetSuite as journal entries, bank card transactions, and CSV. The integration additionally permits for actual time visibility into all spend, together with transactions, and are in a position to cut back information entry errors and higher detect fraud. Further, groups can now customise information throughout all fields, sync their NetSuite transactions throughout limitless entities, preserve real-time views on spend with automated categorized information syncs, combine their Brex – NetSuite information, and exception flag out-of-policy or duplicate bills which can be beneath evaluation. … Top 10 agency Grant Thornton introduced that Johnson Global Accountancy has agreed to be a reseller of Grant Thornton’s qm.x utility, which makes use of cloud-based expertise to assist accounting companies implement a brand new high quality normal often known as the International Standard on Quality Management 1, or ISQM 1. Johnson Global Accountancy will assist accounting companies with all features of qm.x deployments, together with implementation, testing and monitoring. … Client engagement platform Ignition, a shopper engagement platform, unveiled Ignition Smart Billing, an built-in characteristic with payroll platform Gusto to automate billing for companies priced per worker for accounting companies. Users have entry to ready-made proposal templates, automated billing options, and auto-population of Gusto shopper particulars. … CloudCapcha, a timesheet automation software program supplier, introduced a brand new integration with Practice Engine. Firms utilizing Practice Engine can now benefit from automated timesheets inside Microsoft Teams, together with these companies utilizing APS Practice Management. … Avalara, which offers tax compliance options, introduced 18 newly licensed integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, cell commerce, and CRM software program functions. The embrace Apparel, B2B Wave, Cleverbridge, commonsku, HappsNow, Karmak Fusion, LOU, Naviga, Omnia360, ONE Platform, RainPOS, ResponseCRM, Seradex, shopVOX, Softbase Systems 3.0, Thoroughbred Software, TrulinX and vinSUITE.
protocol.com
Finding the path for UiPath
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how UiPath co-CEO Rob Enslin thinks process automation will evolve inside the enterprise, how Suse’s Melissa Di Donato decided to leave the U.S. and build a career in Europe, and new steps toward securing open-source software start to emerge. Automation for the...
How Matthew Meehan & Luigi Rosabianca Are Helping Budding CEOs Build A Successful Venture
Starting a business might need an idea that works, but scaling it up to new heights is a completely different story. A small business faces several challenges, and the most common among them is the lack of financial support. Also, a majority of small businesses are owned and operated by budding entrepreneurs who are learning the game while playing it, so overcoming these struggles can be a real challenge. This is where two financial and entrepreneurial experts, Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca, are helping these businesses find ground with Shield Advisory Group (SAG). It is a full-service consulting firm supporting...
