Cloud accounting supplier Xero has entered a partnership with building administration software program supplier Procore Technologies, Inc. to combine their apps. The new integration, obtainable on the Xero App Store, allows customers and their advisors to attach subject and again workplace groups with real-time monetary information within the cloud. … Corporate card and spend administration options firm Brex introduced a brand new integration with Netsuite. All transactions, together with bank card, rewards, reimbursements, collections and extra, can now be exported on to NetSuite as journal entries, bank card transactions, and CSV. The integration additionally permits for actual time visibility into all spend, together with transactions, and are in a position to cut back information entry errors and higher detect fraud. Further, groups can now customise information throughout all fields, sync their NetSuite transactions throughout limitless entities, preserve real-time views on spend with automated categorized information syncs, combine their Brex – NetSuite information, and exception flag out-of-policy or duplicate bills which can be beneath evaluation. … Top 10 agency Grant Thornton introduced that Johnson Global Accountancy has agreed to be a reseller of Grant Thornton’s qm.x utility, which makes use of cloud-based expertise to assist accounting companies implement a brand new high quality normal often known as the International Standard on Quality Management 1, or ISQM 1. Johnson Global Accountancy will assist accounting companies with all features of qm.x deployments, together with implementation, testing and monitoring. … Client engagement platform Ignition, a shopper engagement platform, unveiled Ignition Smart Billing, an built-in characteristic with payroll platform Gusto to automate billing for companies priced per worker for accounting companies. Users have entry to ready-made proposal templates, automated billing options, and auto-population of Gusto shopper particulars. … CloudCapcha, a timesheet automation software program supplier, introduced a brand new integration with Practice Engine. Firms utilizing Practice Engine can now benefit from automated timesheets inside Microsoft Teams, together with these companies utilizing APS Practice Management. … Avalara, which offers tax compliance options, introduced 18 newly licensed integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, cell commerce, and CRM software program functions. The embrace Apparel, B2B Wave, Cleverbridge, commonsku, HappsNow, Karmak Fusion, LOU, Naviga, Omnia360, ONE Platform, RainPOS, ResponseCRM, Seradex, shopVOX, Softbase Systems 3.0, Thoroughbred Software, TrulinX and vinSUITE.

