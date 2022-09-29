Read full article on original website
Cardinal News receives grant for reporter in Martinsville
Cardinal News has received funding from the Harvest Foundation to support a reporter in Martinsville and Henry County. The foundation is making a $300,000 grant to Cardinal News that will be paid in three annual installments. In announcing the grant, Harvest Foundation Program Officer DeWitt House said: “Since its launch...
Price of new school in Halifax goes up $16.5 million; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. No decision yet on whether Martinsville should demolish the Paradise Inn. — Martinsville Bulletin. Price of new Halifax County high school goes up by $16.5 million. — Halifax Gazette-Virginian and South Boston News &...
Shelor family keeps Bristol Sessions heritage alive
People die, but songs live forever, if people keep playing them. Ninety-five years ago, the Shelor Family was invited to the Bristol Sessions, later heralded as the “Big Bang” of country music by the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and called “the most important event in the history of country music” by Johnny Cash.
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
